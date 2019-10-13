When I watched Game 5 of the NLDS the other night, I was thinking two things at the same time — I was thinking about what a great game I was watching between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers and the other thing I was thinking was how bad I feel bad for Clayton Kershaw.
Sadly, after watching a season of mediocre baseball (and mediocre is probably being nice) from my Texas Rangers, it was nice to watch high-quality baseball from two teams. Not having a dog in the fight made it easier to watch. I went back-and-forth as to who I wanted to win the series. On one hand, it would be kind of nice to see someone new, like the Nationals, but on the other hand, I have a ton of respect for Kershaw and wouldn’t mind seeing him get that World Series ring.
After Kershaw’s back-to-back pitches went for home runs, he was seen in the dugout sitting by himself with his face in his hands. That picture really was worth 1,000 words in that case as you knew he felt like he let his team down and another year was passing yet again as he was still without a ring.
Kershaw is no doubt one of the best current athletes in all of sports to not win a ring and if he finishes his career that way, he’ll be up with there with some of the greats who never won it all, guys like Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Patrick Ewing, Ken Griffey, Jr., Ty Cobb, Ted Williams and others. These are guys who put up crazy awesome numbers in the regular season but were never able to get over that hurdle and win the big one.
I realize baseball, like the other sports, is a team game and a pitcher in the rotation can only do so much but whether or not we like it or agree with it, the success of an athlete’s career is measured by championships. Athletes who don’t win a championship typically won’t be in the discussion for greatest of all time. If Marino had won at least one Super Bowl, you’d hear his name thrown out more often in the discussion for greatest quarterbacks ever.
The same can be said of Kershaw. There’s still time but the window is closing quickly. If Kershaw does manage to win a World Series before the end of his career, he will be known as one of the greatest pitchers the game has ever seen. If he doesn’t however, he might be known as the Dan Marino of baseball.
I’m not rooting for that to happen, but I think it will.