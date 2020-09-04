Outside of Waskom High School are signs posted about the Wildcats State Championship victories in 2014 and 2015.
Kye Willett, now a senior at Waskom High School, was in junior high at the time and hopes to add the year 2020 to the front of his school.
“That’d be amazing,” Willett said. “With what’s going on now, that would be really exciting.”
Willett said he found ways to stay in shape while everything during quarantine when everything was shut down.
“We would do online things like Google Meets where we would do workouts on our own,” Willett said. “We would run. I did pushups, sit ups and curls with stuff. I have a bench station at my house that I worked out with. I ran a mile every day, just to stay in shape because I knew once we came back, it was going to be go time.”
The senior running back/defensive back is excited to be back in pads, going full swing.
“It was really good to come back, to get back into the groove of things because that’s what most of us do is straight football,” he said. “We love getting to come back out here and playing with everybody.”
His Wildcats won last week’s season opener in a commanding 47-6 victory over the Garrison Bulldogs. They’ll have their work cut out for them this week when they play host to the San Augustine Wolves.
“We must tackle Kevorian Barnes,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said. “That guy is good. He is a really good football player for them. If we tackle their skill players in the open field, we should have a really good chance of winning.”
“Like coach says, ‘learning our assignments and executing it, playing the best we can, hard and physical and not letting people get in our head or their rank getting in our head,’” Willet said when asked what the keys are to starting off the season at 2-0. “We’ve just got to let them know we’re a pretty solid team and we can beat anyone that we go against.”
That’s the same recipe that Willett believes is the key, not just to beating the Wolves but having an overall successful 2020 season.
“It’ll be a really good season” the senior said. “We had a really good game against Garrison and now we’re playing a top-ranked team. I think that will be a proving point for us to show teams that we’ve got good quality players and we’re going to come out and play really well.”
Football has taught Willett valuable lessons that go way beyond Xs and Os.
“Always have the right mindset. Always have a good work motive” Willett offered. “Come out and be ready. Just leave everything out there. Don’t have anything left. Be the best that you can.”
“He’s a great kid,” Keeling said of Willett. “He’s one of the captains of our football team. He’s been a staple of our program for a long time. He’s just a good kid all around. You can always count on him.
“He has good grades. He’s one of those silent leaders who’s always going to do what you ask him to do. That’s always a positive. Those are the ones you don’t have to worry about on a daily basis.”
Prior to taking the field against San Augustine, Willett and his Wildcats will be pumping themselves up for their top-notch competition.
“In the locker room, we listen to music, dance around a little bit, get hyped up,” Willett said. “When coach Keeling comes in and prays for us, that’s what really gets me going and coach Kubiac’s speech, that really gets me going. His speeches are always amazing.”
Another thing that gets Willett motivation is the idea of proving doubters wrong.
“Most people think we’re falling off the map in football, so we’ll get to show them that Waskom’s going to come out and prove that we’re going to be pretty good this year,” he said.
Tonight’s matchup between Waskom and San Augustine is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.