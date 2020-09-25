Prior to taking the field for tonight’s season opener against the New Caney Eagles, Marshall senior running back Dominique Williams will likely find time to be alone with his thoughts.
“I just like being zoned out by myself thinking about what I’m going to do,” Williams said.
One of the things he hopes to do is rush for 1,000-plus yards, a year after rushing 82 times for 709 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. . His expectations for his team are even higher.
“I expect to win,” he said. “I expect a lot from my teammates this year too.”
As a junior, his Mavericks went 7-4 on the year and swept their way through district play before a first-round exit out of the playoffs ended their 2019 season.
For Williams, along with his teammates and other teams and players kicking off their seasons tonight, the wait is finally over.
“I waited for so long,” he said. “I’ve got so much built up and I know my teammates do too. It’s a good feeling to be back out and have fun.”
When asked if the feeling of this season being his last to play high school football, Williams said, “Not yet, maybe closer to the en d of the season I’ll start feeling it.”
Williams is a man of few words. Instead, he lets his actions do the talking, both on and off the field.
“I really lead by example,” he said. “I’m quiet.”
“Dom’s always been a natural leader,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said of Williams. “Obviously now that he’s a senior, he kind of carries more of that load but he’ll be a three-year starter for us at running back. He’s one of those guys who leads by actions and only uses words only when he needs to. He’s more of a quiet guy but when he speaks everybody listens. No one can question his motives. No one can question his intentions because his actions prove that he means business and that he desires the best for this program. He’s a guy that’s a college-level football player. We’re expecting a great year out of him. He holds himself to an extremely high standard and when any player does that, especially with the talent that someone like Dom has, it’s really exciting to watch and be a part of.”
Williams has been playing football since the eighth grade and in that time, he has learned valuable life lessons.
“In eighth grade, I didn’t want to play but I just found that I was good at that position and just ran with it,” he said before adding, “It’s helped me become a better man. There’s to football than just football. There are a lot of life lessons in football.”
Williams hopes to play college football but first, he’s got his first game of his senior year tonight.
“Staying focused,” he said when asked what the key is to coming away with a win over New Caney
“They’re extremely well coached,” Griedl said of the Eagles. “They’re going to play hard. They’ve got good team speed. Travis Reeves is a great head coach. He won a state championship in 2018 and coaches that don’t know what they’re doing don’t win state championship. He’s going to have his guys ready, there’s no doubt, and it’s going to be a dogfight.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game is slated for 7 p.m. at Maverick Stadium in Marshall.
“We’re ready to go and get started,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of energy.”