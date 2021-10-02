WHITE OAK – Kamran Williams scored three times on the ground – including a pair of 60-plus yard jaunts – and the Jefferson Bulldogs built a big third quarter lead on the way to a 38-22 win over the White Oak Roughnecks in District 6-3A Division I action at Roughneck Stadium.
Williams carried 28 times for 318 yards to pace the Bulldogs. Erik Burns passed for 105 yards and a TD and rushed for one TD. Cortavion Massingill had 11 tackles, Judson Carter eight tackles and a forced fumble, Ryan Yeater 17 tackles and a sack, Travis Harris eight tackles, a sack and eight QB pressures and Parker Grubbs nine tackles.
For White Oak in the loss, Cayson Siegley completed 23 of 46 passes for 269 yards, and Holden Hodges caught seven passes for 57 yards and a TD.
Jefferson got on the board midway through the first quarter when Burns went up top and found Caden Rutz on a 52-yard scoring strike. The scoring play came on a third-and-25 after multiple penalties on the Bulldogs.
The Roughnecks answered with less than a minute left in the quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by Siegley to cap a 12-play, 53-yard drive for White Oak. Siegley hit Jonah Plyler on a 21-yard pass on third-and-5 to keep the drive alive.
Williams did the rest of the scoring in the half on an 11-yad run with 4:59 to play to end a 4-play, 63-yard drive and then racing 61 yards for a touchdown on the first play after a White Oak punt.
Williams’ first TD came after a 41-yard pass from Burns to Chris Bowman, and his second gave the visiting Bulldogs a 21-7 cushion at the break.
Jefferson extended its lead at the 8:42 mark of the third quarter on a 21-yard field goal by Domonik Rivers, and then moved on top 31-7 with a 73-yard scoring blast by Williams one play after Caleb King recovered a fumble for the Bulldogs.
White Oak scored at the 9:52 mark of the fourth quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Julius Maddox after a bad snap on a Jefferson punt was downed at the 1-yard line, but the Bulldogs answered with a 9-play, 55- yard drive that was capped by a 5-yard touchdown run from burns with 4:56 remaining.
Siegley’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Hodges with 1:58 remaining capped a 10-play, 79-yard drive to end the scoring. Siegley had a 23-yard pass to Dalton Morgan and Maddox added an 18-yard run on the drive.
Jefferson (4-1, 1-0) will host Sabine on Friday. White Oak (4-2, 1-1) is idle and will visit Sabine on Oct. 15.