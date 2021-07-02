Amber Williams graduated from Kilgore High School and played softball and coached at Kilgore College, but Marshall is also one of the places she considers home.
Williams, a 2015 Kilgore High School graduate, recently landed her first head softball coaching job when she was hired by Marshall Independent School District to coach the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
“I’m excited,” Williams said. “It almost feels like I’m coming back home. I went to elementary school in Marshall, and my dad coached there for a little while.”
Williams was an All East Texas Utility Player of the Year as a senior at Kilgore High School after hitting .580 with three home runs, nine doubles, a triple, 19 RBI and six stolen bases. She also pitched for the Lady Bulldogs.
She played at Kilgore College from 2015-2017, earning all-conference honors. Williams also hit the first home run at KC’s new field – The Ballpark at KC Commons – when she went deep in the first inning of the first game played there back on Feb. 3, 2017 in an 11-2 win over Crowder College.
Williams graduated from Kilgore College in 2017 and transferred to the University of Texas at Dallas – hitting .350 with 15 home runs and 65 RBI over two seasons. She set the UTD school record for most RBI in a game with eight and most home runs in a single season with 11.
Williams has been an assistant coach at Kilgore College since 2019.
“The number one thing is we’ll be disciplined,” Williams said of her future Marshall teams. “Do the little things right, and that will make the big things work and come together.”
Marshall finished 12-11 overall and 4-8 in district play in 2021. The Lady Mavs were 17-6 in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season after finishing 19-15 in 2019.