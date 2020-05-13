Hallsville’s Kelci Wilson left her mark on and off the court by earning Academic All-State honors for basketball.
“It means a lot because education is always first to me,” Wilson said. “It always comes first. At the end of the day, it’s going to last a lot longer than basketball but it means a lot because not a lot of people can get nominated for it, let alone get picked for it. It means a lot to me. I’m proud of myself. It feels like a little bragging moment.”
“We try to hold our kids to a pretty high standard academically,” Hallsville girls head basketball coach Holly Long said. “We want to make sure they have good character, that they’re able to maintain their grades and be good athletes. I’m proud of her.
“I know how much time she spends, not only on her studies off the court but her time on the court as well, so it takes a lot of effort on her part to be able to maintain grades the way she does.”
Wilson said earning the achievement wasn’t a specific goal of hers but it was byproduct.
“My all-around goal was just to do the best I could in any of my classes,” she said. “It just comes with it. My all-around goal all the time is just to do the best I can.”
When asked what advice she would give to a student athlete trying to accomplish what she did, Wilson said, “Stay on top of your work and don’t get behind. Getting behind means late work and late work is not-so-good work. Just stay on top of it. Even when you don’t feel like doing it, just do it. Get it over with and always focus on your education before basketball. That’s what I always did.”
Wilson plans to attend Bossier Community College to play basketball and eventually study law.