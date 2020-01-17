After battling one injury after another, Hallsville’s Kelci Wilson made the return to the hardwood at full strength.
“Oh it was unreal, unexplainable,” she said, describing what it was like to return to the game healthy. “You’re out for nine months, you fight back and rehab and then you get hit with another three-month injury. It wasn’t just a basketball aspect but it tested my faith too and whether or not God wanted me to play the game. It was rough there for a little bit but finally being back was like, ‘Oh yes.’ It also gives you the perspective of people who are hurt and going through it. It humbles you. It humbled me a lot for sure.”
“She missed her sophomore year with an ACL and MCL and torn meniscus,” Hallsville girls head basketball coach Holly Long said of Wilson. “She had all three her sophomore year, then came back and got a stress factor in her foot. Her road has been a little rough.”
Wilson has made her presence known during her senior year. She’s shooting 48 percent from the floor while averaging 6.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during district play.
“She had nine points and 11 rebounds the last game,” Long said. “The game before that, she had 12 points and 10 rebounds. She’s really starting to figure out who she is, now that she’s about to leave us.”
Next season, Wilson will be playing basketball with Bossier Parish Community College.
“I really like how coach (Brenda) Nichols explained how she coaches and how she runs things,” Wilson explained. “I like the program over there. It’s a very nice campus. It’s close to home. The conference is close – Carthage, Kilgore, TJC. My parents can come watch. It just felt like home. It felt like a good place to be.”
In the meantime, she’s looking to lead the Hallsville Ladycats to a successful season.
“I feel like I’m both a vocal leader and I try to lead by example,” Wilson said of herself. “Instead of trying to tell somebody, I try to do it myself.”
“She’s very vocal,” her coach added. “She has a good personality. She volunteers with our Little Dribblers program so she’s coaching one of our Little Dribblers teams. She works camp for me.
“She’s just passionate about basketball and her sister played Division I basketball. Her attitude has been really good this year as far as getting people to buy into what we do. She’s not only vocal on the floor but she’s vocal on the bench when she comes out too, so she helps with all the energy.”
“As someone who always brought good positive energy to the team,” Wilson said when asked how she wants to be remembered by her teammates after she graduates.
“You never want to be a player who’s just negative. That’s never good for a team so I want to be remembered as someone who was always positive and someone you can always go to, not even just on the basketball part.
“I want them to come to me whenever they need me, for anything, basketball wise, life wise, anything.”
Wilson and her Ladycats own an overall record of 10-15 and a district record of 4-2. They are slated to travel to take on the Marshall Lady Mavs, a team that holds a district record of 1-5.
“We definitely have to keep their shooters down,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to keep their post of the boards and we really just have to play together but that’s every game. It can’t be done by one person. We have to use our teammates every game. If we just do what we do, we’ll be fine. If we play our game, we’ll be alright.”
Tipoff for the Ladycats and Lady Mavs varsity game is slated for around 6:15 p.m.