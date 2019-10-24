If Marshall’s volleyball team wins its final two games of the regular season, they’ll have chance at making the postseason and will be in a three-way tie with Lufkin and Pine Tree.
“We’ve got to win out first though,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Green said. “They’re hungry. They want it. It’s just, can we get over our nerves and execute. That’s kind of our roadblock right now. The fight is there. The intensity is there. It’s just that when it comes down the wire, we don’t quite have that confidence to push through.”
“I’m really hungry to make the playoffs,” Marshall sophomore Mahogani Wilson said. “I’ve never been in this situation before. I just want it for the team because we really deserve it.”
Wilson has made her presence felt this year. Last year as a freshman, she was bumped up from the JV to varsity.
“I would say it’s much faster paced so I learned to play at a much faster pace with older girls,” Wilson said. “When I first came up from JV, I wasn’t used to the fast pace but playing with older girls has made me stronger and more focused on the game. So I’ve just been more comfortable now.”
Wilson currently has 173 kills and 51 blocks.
“She’s only a sophomore and we’ve been working really hard on her confidence and aggressiveness,” Green said of Wilson. “The weight room has maxed her game up to a whole new level. She’s hitting the ball hard, since the Lufkin game really. She had 16 kills in the Lufkin game. That was a career high for her and she was our kill leader last night (Tuesday night) so she’s going to be a force next year, which is really exciting. She’s only going to get better in the weight room and she also runs track.”
“The key is the weight room because we need the strength but also it helps us come together as a team, being with each other to help motivate each other to have that strong mind to push through these two games,” Wilson said when asked what the key is to making a playoff appearance.
The first of those final two games is slated for today when the Lady Mavs take on Jacksonville on the road. Marshall goes into the contest with an overall record of 17-19 and a district record of 4-8.
“I feel like we’ve all gotten stronger together,” Wilson said of her and her teammates. “I feel like we know each other more. We’ve grown comfortable with each other and I think overall as a team, we’re just like a sisterhood. We all love each other.”
Volleyball has taught Wilson many valuable lessons, lessons that have her optimistic of her team’s chances of making the postseason.
“Never give up,” Wilson said. “Always push through, even when you don’t think you can make it, just keep pushing. I feel like we can make it. Even if we don’t make it this year, there’s always next year, more time to improve, more time to get our heads straight. I think there’s always a chance.
“Hustle after every ball,” Wilson added when asked what the key to getting a win over Jacksonville today is. “They’re really scrappy so they can pick up anything. You don’t really know what to expect from them so always be ready.”
Today’s game is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start in Jacksonville.