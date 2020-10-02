It’s Friday, which means it is game day for Marshall’s volleyball team and Mahogani Wilson says she gets antsy on game days.
“I am antsy,” she said when asked what it’s like for her and her teammates in school on game days. “We wear our sweats and feel all cool and stuff. People are like, ‘Y’all got a game today?’ and we’re like, ‘Yep, we’ve got a game today.’”
Wilson added that she usually gets butterflies in her stomach at the start of the game.
“It usually takes us a while to get used to it,” she continued. “The crowd is big and everything but second set, we’re fine, the nerves are gone.”
Today’s game is at home in Maverick Gym where the Lady Mavs will play host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in the district opener.
“We are looking forward to get our district schedule started we feel very blessed that UIL has found a way for us to compete and we want to make sure that we take advantage of the opportunity given,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “All the kids are excited and ready to compete.”
The Lady Mavs hold a 2-3 record as the head into district play. In five games, Wilson has 20 kills and 11 blocks.
“I have high expectations for us,” Wilson said. “I want us to be able to go to the playoffs this year. I want us to be able to beat teams that we didn’t beat last year. We have improved a lot from our strength, our bond with each other, our communication skills with each other and as a team, skill wise, everybody has improved since last year.”
Wilson added that several areas of her individual game have improved significantly since last year.
“My strength improved,” she said. “The weight room has really helped me. Coach Allen has helped me a lot with my vertical. Coach Rob Phillips has helped me get my weight up so I can hit the ball hard. My mental mindset has changed a lot since last year. I’m more of a leader I feel like. I believe in myself and I try to encourage others to believe in themselves.”
“This year Mo has had a lot of success in the weight room which has also helped her have success on the court too,” Allen said. “She has found her voice as a leader which is carrying over to the front row and she’s being a great example for our underclass men who are watching her.”
Wilson said she leads by encouraging teammates.
“It’s very important,” she said. “When teammates are down, you have to encourage them up. Volleyball is a game of mistakes. There’s no ‘I’ in team. You have to all be together. If one person is down, that can mess up the whole team. Everybody needs to be on the same page, be able to encourage each other.”
As the Lady Mavs enter district play, Wilson said the key to success, not only for tonight’s game against Pine Tree but for the rest of the season is communication.
“We have to talk,” she said. “We have to know what to do, how to get a pass on, how to get a set on. We need to be able to communicate with each other. That’s one big thing – communication.”
Today’s volleyball action against Pine Tree is slated to start with the varsity at 4:30 p.m.