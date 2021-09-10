Marshall’s volleyball team is set to play its final non-district game today when it plays host to the Lufkin Lady Panthers and that’s helped reality to sink in for senior Mahogani Wilson.
“Now that we’re getting into district, it has started to hit me because I don’t want to leave my team,” Wilson said. “For the remainder of the year, I expect us to be at the high-skill level that we’re supposed to be at. We’ve adjusted for preseason. I feel like preseason prepared us so when district comes, we can beat anybody if we just play smart.”
Wilson said with hard work put in during the offseason, she has improved significantly since the end of her junior season.
“I went to summer workouts more than I did last year so I feel like I got in some really good work this summer,” she said. “Coach Green (head coach Kayla Allen) has been working with me. I went to a lot of camps and I feel like this is my best year of high school volleyball.”
Volleyball has been part of Wilson’s life since she was in fifth grade and she hopes to extend her volleyball career to the collegiate level.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of coaches and now it’s just up to me to make up my mind as to where I want to go,” she said.
She plans on being a nursing major.
“I like helping people and I’ve always wanted to do something in the medical field,” she explained. “I want to be in scrubs and help people who are in need.”
She also loves helping her teammates.
“I feel like they’re going to think I was the mom of the team,” Wilson offered. “I try to keep everybody in line, make sure everybody is OK and I don’t only worry about volleyball. If you’re having a bad day or something, you can come talk to me. I feel like I’m the mother of the group.”
“Each year, she’s really grown more, more and more, not only physically of course and in her skill but in the game,” Allen said. “I’ve been very proud of the woman she’s become and the leader on the court she’s been thus far this season. I put a lot of pressure on her. Even when she’s not on as much skill-wise with hitting and blocking, I still put a lot of pressure on her to contribute vocally and energetically, in more ways than just skill-wise and she does a pretty good job of leading the team. I’m excited because ultimately, this team is going to go as high as she raises the bar.”
“ In order to get what you want in life, you have to work hard for it,” Wilson said when asked what life lessons she has learned through volleyball. “It’s not going to be given to you. The position I’m in right now, I’ve earned it. I feel like I’ve worked hard. My coach trusts me and I try to be a leader to everybody so the negative energy won’t wear off. So I try to keep the team up.
“We really try to work hard,” she continued. “Now that it is my senior year and volleyball really does mean something to me, I’m going to try to take the extra mile, go to the playoffs and go further than what we did last year.”
For now, however, the Lady Mavs are set to take the court for their final non-district game today against Lufkin.
“Lufkin is always a really great team,” Allen said. “I know they’re having a very successful season right now and they’re going to give us a run for our money. It’s going to be a very good game leading into district. They’re always just a very good scrappy team. I think they only have three losses last time I checked. We haven’t played them at home, I think in two years. We’ve got a home football so I’m hoping to have a big crowd.”
Marshall’s game against Lufkin is slated for a 4:30 pm. Start today.