Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said his former team needs to act fast and give Dak Prescott a long-term deal.
I don’t think it’s going to happen. I’ve never been convinced that Jerry Jones and company have truly been all in on Prescott and if they give the slap the quarterback with a franchise tag for the second year in a row, it’ll be a slap in the face to Prescott who will have no incentive to return to the team in 2022.
Hopefully I’m wrong but unfortunately, that’s the way I see it playing out.
The silver lining for Prescott during his injury was it showed how valuable he is and left Cowboys fans wishing No. 4 was under center. If he has a good year for the Cowboys in 2021, the price tag will only go up as he’ll have no shortage of offers from other teams around the league and no reason to give the Cowboys a family discount.
I can’t help but wonder if in a way, the front office actually has plans for Andy Dalton to be more than just a backup. Maybe that’s their plan for now as Prescott plays with the franchise tag and the Joneses expect him to walk the following season and then promote Dalton to take over and possibly groom whoever the next quarterback might be.
Or maybe they start that process now by not resigning Prescott at all and let Dalton keep the keys to the offense and pick up where he left off while shopping for the future signal caller and handing a clipboard to whomever that might be to learn under Dalton.
There’s definitely a risk in giving Prescott a massive deal. He’ll be coming back from a broken leg and there’s no telling if he’ll be 100 percent or as good as he was prior to the injury but the risk in not giving him a new deal is much greater.
The Cowboys went through a quarterbacks like paper towels between Aikman and Tony Romo. They were lucky to have signed an undrafted free agent in Romo and lucky once again to have found his successor by stumbling upon Prescott in the fourth round. Romo was definitely the Joneses’ guy and that’s OK but when it comes to football, you have to set the emotions aside and go with whoever gives you the best chance to win. That guy Prescott at the time and that guy is Prescott now. I think it kills Jones to admit that about then and now. Giving Prescott a deal would not only lock up the quarterback for multiple years but would send a message that the Cowboys truly believe in him.
Aikman is right. The clock is ticking and the Cowboys need to get a deal done quickly with Prescott. I just don’t see that happening and I think this will be another example of Jones screwing up something else.