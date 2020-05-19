Longview News-Journal Y.A. Tittle Award for Male Student-Athlete of the Year: Drew Beltran, Longview

Longview News-Journal Y.A. Tittle Award for Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Essence Allen, Tatum

Community Excellence: Simran Kortikere, Longview

Sportsmanship: Gage White, Spring Hill (sponsored by Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat)

Philip Humber Award for Going the Extra Mile: Carson Roling, White Oak

Lynzee Ford Award for Heart and Desire: Chloe Buchanan, Marshall

Academic Achievement: Molly Danna, Hallsville (sponsored by East Texas Professional Credit Union)

Coach of the Year: Kayla Whatley, Hallsville

Athletic Director of the Year: Scott Surratt, Carthage

Bobby Taylor Award for football: Drew Beltran, Longview (sponsored by Eastman Credit Union)

Carolee Musick Award for volleyball: Maci Plunk, Spring Hill

Natalie Bach-Prather Award for boys cross country: Kalen Barlow, Spring Hill

Natalie Bach-Prather Award for girls cross country: Kayla Vanderburg, Marshall

Evelyn Blalock Award for boys basketball: Jose Lopez, Ore City (sponsored by Texas Real Estate Executives)

Evelyn Blalock Award for girls basketball: Kelci Wilson, Hallsville

Boys Powerlifting: C.J. Fite, Tatum

Girls Powerlifting Award: Reagan Reeves, White Oak

Chris Davis Award for baseball: Keaton King, Longview (sponsored by Whataburger)

Jenilee Skender Award for softball: Kelsi Wingo, White Oak (sponsored by Keebaugh & Company)

Kenta Bell Award for boys track: Cameron Jackson, Kilgore

Kenta Bell Award for girls track: Tashianna Gray, Pine Tree (sponsored by Cubby Hole of Texas)

Cristian Monreal Award for boys soccer: Raul Torrez, Longview

Cristian Monreal Award for girls soccer: Caroline Henderson, Longview (sponsored by Chick-fil-A)

Dick Williams Award for boys golf: Rhett Sellers, Trinity School of Texas

Dick Williams Award for girls golf: Evelynrose Harouff, St. Mary’s School

Butch Clay Award for boys tennis: Carson Barnhill, Spring Hill (sponsored by Texas Bank and Trust)

Butch Clay Award for girls tennis: Brinkley Bounds, Hallsville (sponsored by Texas Bank and Trust)

Boys Swimming: Dawson Shelton, Pine Tree

Girls Swimming: Ainsley Daugbjerg, Pine Tree

Cheerleading: Abigail Archer, Longview

Student Trainer: Itzel Arellano, Carthage