LONGVIEW – Waskom and Winnsboro’s girls basketball teams finally met Monday night at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum after having its area-round-playoff matchup delayed multiple times due to the recent severe winter weather. In the end, Waskom saw its season come to a close as the Lady Wildcats fell short to the Lady Raiders in a 79-44 final.
Waskom’s finished the season with an overall record of 15-6 after going 10-4 in dstrict play. Winnsboro advances to the next round with an overall record of 27-6 after sweeping its way through district play with a 12-0 record.
Nettiea Chatman led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 13 points. Makayla Jeter was next in line with 10. Malayah Fields recorded six points and Jaynai Miles was right behind her with five. Sky Middlebrook and Leanna Garrett each scored four points and LaDijah Thomas finished the night with two points.
Winnsboro’s Faith Acker was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points. Rachel Pinnell came after her with 18 points and Laiken Allen scored 14. Faith Sechrist tossed in eight points and Halle Darst scored six. Haleigh Risner had three points and Jayden Cos scored two.
Pinnell scored the first points of the game before Middlebrook knocked down a jumper to tie it up at 2-2. Acker knocked down a pair of free throws moments before adding a field goal to give her team a three-point lead. Chatman pulled the trigger on a three from the top of the key to knot the game up at 6 apiece. That tie was broken with another bucket from Acker. A shot from Pinnell spread the Lady Raiders’ lead to four points but it was brought back down to one with a three from Fields. Winnsboro responded with a three of its own when Allen launched a shot from beyond the arc.
Waksom’s offense struggled with Winnsboro’s full-court press. That allowed the Lady Raiders to build a 17-9 lead with a three from Sechrist. Chatman went 2-for-2 from the foul line and added a layup to cut her team’s deficit to four points, 17-13, heading into the second quarter.
Garret scored the first points of the second quarter to make it a two-point game. Darst doubled her team’s lead with a layup and Acker added to it when she banked in a shot off the glass from in the pain. After a Winnsboro timeout, the Lady Raiders continued adding to their lead. Allen drained a three to make the score 24-15.
Chatman sank a three from the corner to inch her team closer. Allen launched another three from in front of Waskom’s bench as it hit nothing but net. Darst then tossed in a two-pointer to give the Lady Raiders their first double-digit lead of the night, 29-18. Jeter banked in a shot before Lindley tossed in a two and a three to make it a 14-point lead. Jeter came away with a steal and went the distance on a layup. That was followed by a pair of layups from Pinnell to give the Lady Raiders a halftime lead of 40-23.
Acker scored the first four points of the second half to make the score 55-23. Fields knocked down a shot before Acker added a free throw to help her team keep a 20-point lead. Miles went 1-for-2 from the foul line and Jeter added a layup before Allen drained a three. Miles drove in for a layup. Moments later, a bucket from Chatman was followed by another from Jeter to make the score 57-36.
Pinnell went 2-for-2 form the free-throw line to score the first points of the fourth quarter. Acker caught a long inbounds pass under the basket and put the ball up for two. Pinnell split a pair of Waskom defenders on her way to score on a layup. The Lady Raiders continued their dominance and built a 30-point lead. Miles’ layup made the score 72-44 before Risner drained a three and Cox tossed in a two.
Lindley banked in a shot for the final points of the game as the Lady Raiders sealed up the 79-44 win.
Winnsboro will take on the winner of DeKalb and Sabine.