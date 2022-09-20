The Winnsboro Red Raiders, sporting an offense that is averaging 52.0 points per game, moved into the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 4’s play.
The Red Raiders (4-0) appeared at the No. 10 spot in Class 3A Division I Top 10. Winnsboro is fresh off a 54-28 win over New Boston.
Junior quarterback Kyler Finney sparked the win over the Lions, tossing five touchdown passes. He hit on 21 of 28 passing attempts for 543 yards. Five different players caught TD passes and eight players had at least a reception.
On the season, Finney has thrown 19 touchdown passes with no interceptions. He has connected on 88 of 131 passing attempts for 1,684 yards.
Winnsboro opens District 5-3A Division I play on Friday, hosting Emory Rains (1-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Red Raider Stadium.
The Red Raiders join district mate Mount Vernon in the poll. The Tigers (4-0), fresh off a 65-28 win over Sabine, are ranked No. 2 behind Franklin (4-0).
Malakoff (3-1) is No. 6 after a 52-13 victory over Gladewater.
Elsewhere, Longview stays atop Class 5A Division I after a 56-7 victory over East Texas rival Lufkin. It was the District 7-5A Division I opener for both teams.
The Lobos (4-0) are averaging 52.5 points a game while winning by an average of 45.5 points. Longview is scheduled to host Lancaster (3-1, 1-0) on Friday at Lobo Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Austin Westlake (3-0) and Galena Park North Shore (3-0) remain 1-2 in the Class 6A rankings after both were off last weekend.
Argyle (4-0) is atop the Class 5A Division II again. Liberty Hill (3-1) is second.
Texas High (3-1) moved up a spot to fourth after its win over Tyler Legacy (27-3).
In Class 4A Division I, Stephenville (4-0) remained at No. 1 after its 56-49 win over Abilene Wylie. China Spring (4-0) is second.
East Texas dominates Class 4A Division II with Carthage on top and Gilmer second.
Carthage (4-0) is fresh off a 42-0 win over 5A Division II Marshall on the road. Gilmer (4-0) scored a 31-23 win over 4A Division I Lindale at Eagle Stadium in Lindale.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) is a member of District 7-4A Division II with Gilmer. The Hawks moved up a spot to No. 4 after their 63-28 win over Frisco Memorial.
Gunter (3-0) tops the 3A Division II poll. The Tigers, who visit Gladewater on Friday, are followed by Holliday (4-0) and Newton (3-1).
West Rusk (2-2) dropped from fourth to sixth after the Raiders’ 49-39 loss to Tatum. WR opens District 9-3A Division II play on Friday at Arp (1-3).
Daingerfield (2-2) was 10th last week, but fell out of the poll after the Tigers second consecutive loss, a 65-44 loss to Center.
The Timpson Bears, fresh off a 40-14 win over Waskom, are No. 1 in Class 2A Division I. It was the first game the Bears did not score in the 50s. They are scheduled to open District 11-2A Division I play against Grapeland on Friday in Timpson. Hawley (4-0) is No. 2 with Crawford (3-0) at No. 3.
The Mart Panthers sit atop the Class 2A Division II poll with a 4-0 record after edging Centerville (21-20). Burton (3-0 is second, followed by Albany (3-1).
The Carlisle Indians moved from No. 8 to seventh after their 50-30 win over Corsicana Mildred. The Indians (4-0) are slated to visit Lone Oak (0-4) on Friday. It is a non-district contest.
Westbrook (4-0) tops Class 1A Six-Man Division I with Abbott (4-0) second.
Benjamin (3-0) stayed atop Class 1A Six-Man Division I after its 88-0 win over Guthrie. Richland Springs (3-0) is second. Oakwood (4-0) moved from sixth to fifth after the Panthers defeated Cooidge 68-22.
In the Private School ranks, Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) stayed No. 1 among 11-man teams despite its 31-28 loss to Dallas South Oak Cliff.
Conroe Covenant (4-0) also stayed at No. 1 among six-man schools.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Austin Westlake (3-0) Idle 1
2. Galena Park North Shore (3-0) Idle 2
3. Southlake Carroll (4-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 51-0 3
4. Duncanville (3-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 44-6 4
5. Katy (4-0) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 41-20 5
6. Denton Guyer (4-0) W: Prosper, 23-6 6
7. Humble Atascocita (2-1) Idle 7
8. Cibolo Steele (4-0) W: Midland Legacy, 35-28 OT 8
9. Allen (3-1) W: McKinney Boyd, 52-24 9
10. Dallas Highland Park (4-0) W: Irving, 63-0 10
11. Arlington Martin (3-1) W: Temple, 53-18 11
12. DeSoto (3-1) W: Dallas Skyline, 63-0 13
13. San Antonio Brennan (3-1) W: San Antonio Taft, 54-13 14
14. Spring Westfield (2-1) Idle 15
15. Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) Idle 16
16. Dripping Springs (3-0) W: Austin High, 77-0 18
17. Austin Vandegrift (3-1) W: Round Rock Stony Point, 41-13 19
18. Prosper (3-1) L: Denton Guyer, 23-6 17
19. Round Rock (4-0) W: Round Rock Westwood, 52-7 20
20. Rockwall (3-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 38-31 21
21. Klein Cain (3-0) Idle 22
22. Jersey Village (3-0) Idle 23
23. Waxahachie (4-0) W: Cedar Hill, 51-21 24
24. Klein Collins (3-0) Idle NR
25. Trophy Club Nelson (4-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 55-15 NR
Dropped out: No. 12 Katy Tompkins, No. 25 The Woodlands
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Longview (4-0) W: Lufkin, 56-7 1
2. Mansfield Timberview (4-0) W: Carrollton Turner, 63-3 2
3. Denton Ryan (2-1) W: Saginaw, 56-0 4
4. Port Arthur Memorial (3-0) W: New Caney Porter, 18-17 3
5. College Station (2-1) Idle 5
6. Richmond Foster (4-0) W: Angleton, 35-7 6
7. Aledo (2-2) W: Azle, 55-20 7
8. Frisco Reedy (4-0) W: Frisco Wakeland, 41-37 8
9. Frisco Lone Star (3-1) Idle 9
10. Amarillo Tascosa (3-1) W: Hereford, 56-10 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Argyle (4-0) W: Montgomery, 41-20 1
2. Liberty Hill (3-1) W: Leander Rouse, 49-21 3
3. Fort Bend Marshall (2-1) Idle 4
4. Texarkana Texas (3-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 27-3 5
5. Wichita Falls Rider (3-1) L: Lubbock Cooper, 17-14 2
6. Colleyville Heritage (2-1) Idle 6
7. Midlothian Heritage (3-1) W: Burleson, 33-6 7
8. Grapevine (2-1) Idle 8
9. Montgomery Lake Creek (4-0) W: Houston Bellaire, 71-0 9
10. Port Neches-Groves (2-1) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Stephenville (4-0) W: Abilene Wylie, 56-49 1
2. China Spring (4-0) W: Waco Connally, 51-21 2
3. Corpus Christi Calallen (4-0) W: Cuero, 24-8 4
4. Boerne (4-0) W: Gregory-Portland, 52-27 5
5. Anna (4-0) W: Celina, 28-25 6
6. Celina (3-1) L: Anna, 28-25 3
7. Lumberton (3-1) W: Bridge City, 56-7 8
8. Dumas (3-1) W: Plainview, 57-6 10
9. Somerset (4-0) W: Beeville Jones, 43-22 NR
10. Brownwood (3-1) W: Glen Rose, 17-3 NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Little Cypress-Mauriceville, No. 9 Beeville Jones
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Carthage (4-0) W: Marshall, 42-0 1
2. Gilmer (4-0) W: Lindale, 31-23 2
3. Wichita Falls Hirschi (4-0) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 63-13 3
4. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) W: Frisco Memorial, 63-28 5
5. Cuero (3-1) L: Corpus Christi Calallen, 24-8 4
6. Wimberley (4-0) W: Fredericksburg, 17-14 6
7. Silsbee (4-0) W: Freeport Brazosport, 49-20 8
8. Bellville (4-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 49-14 9
9. Hamshire-Fannett (3-1) W: Splendora, 58-3 NR
10. Madisonville (3-1) W: Caldwell, 63-8 NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Glen Rose, No. 10 Waco Connally
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Franklin (4-0) W: Jasper, 41-35 1
2. Mount Vernon (4-0) W: Sabine, 65-28 2
3. Lorena (3-1) W: Waco La Vega, 14-6 3
4. Columbus (4-0) W: Houston North Forest, 70-0 4
5. Grandview (3-1) W: Dallas A+ Academy, 68-0 5
6. Malakoff (3-1) W: Gladewater, 52-13 6
7. Bushland (4-0) W: Borger, 51-13 8
8. Breckenridge (4-0) W: Eastland, 62-12 9
9. Hallettsville (4-0) W: SA Pieper, 25-0 10
10. Winnsboro (4-0) W: New Boston, 54-28 NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Shallowater
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Gunter (3-0) W: Brock, 21-16 1
2. Holliday (4-0) W: Childress, 28-14 2
3. Newton (3-1) W: West Orange-Stark, 24-21 3
4. Bells (3-1) W: Pilot Point, 56-19 6
5. Canadian (2-2) W: Perryton, 56-14 7
6. West Rusk (2-2) L: Tatum, 49-39 4
7. Henrietta (4-0) W: Archer City, 42-7 8
8. Poth (3-1) W: Schulenburg, 55-0 9
9. Palmer (4-0) W: Rogers, 36-23 NR
10. Lexington (4-0) W: Thrall, 66-12 NR
Dropped out: No. 5 Rogers, No. 10 Daingerfield
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Timpson (4-0) W: Waskom, 40-14 1
2. Hawley (4-0) W: Albany, 26-14 2
3. Crawford (3-0) Idle 3
4. Shiner (3-1) W: East Bernard, 49-7 4
5. Refugio (3-1) W: Bishop, 49-0 6
6. Coleman (3-1) L: Llano, 31-6 5
7. Stratford (4-0) W: Vega, 35-8 7
8. Cisco (3-1) W: Jacksboro, 41-28 8
9. Tolar (4-0) W: Comanche, 45-14 10
10 .Centerville (2-2) L: Mart, 21-20 9
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Mart (4-0) W: Centerville, 21-20 2
2. Burton (3-0) Idle 3
3. Albany (3-1) L: Hawley, 26-14 1
4. Wellington (3-1) W: Spearman 14-13 4
5. Wink (4-0) W: Sundown 56-14 5
6. Chilton (4-0) W: Hearne, 21-0 7
7. Price Carlisle (4-0) W: Mildred, 50-30 8
8. Santo (4-0) W: Rio Vista, 34-7 9
9. Bremond (4-0) W: Holland, 46-35 10
10. Granger (3-1) W: Goldthwaite, 42-26 NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Muenster
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Westbrook (4-0) W: Spur, 58-8 1
2. Abbott (4-0) W: Bynum, 60-8 2
3. May (4-0) W: Garden City, 63-34 3
4. Jonesboro (3-1) W: Greenville Christian, 62-0 7
5. Rankin (3-1) W: Knox City, 50-43 6
6. Happy (3-1) W: Kress, 46-0 8
7. Mertzon Irion County (4-0) W: Highland, 69-24 9
8. Gordon (4-0) W: Waco Live Oak, 69-24 NR
9. Garden City (3-1) L: May, 63-34 4
10. Medina (4-0) W: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 80-34 NR
Dropped out: No. 5 Gail Borden County, No. 10 Ira
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Benjamin (3-0) W: Guthrie, 88-0 1
2. Richland Springs (3-0) Idle 2
3. Cherokee (4-0) W: Bluff Dale, 84-44 4
4. Balmorhea (3-1) W: Marfa, 60-0 3
5. Loraine (4-0) W: Ira, 70-34 6
6. Oakwood (4-0) W: Coolidge, 68-22 5
7. Oglesby (4-0) W: Kopperl, 46-0 7
8. Jayton (2-2) W: Petersburg, 40-34 8
9. Sanderson (3-0) Idle 9
10. Paducah (4-0) W: Miami, 92-60 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Bluff Dale
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) L: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 31-28 1
2. Dallas Christian (4-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 34-14 2
3. Austin Regents (3-0) Idle 3
4. Houston St. Thomas (3-0) Idle 4
5. Episcopal School of Dallas (4-0) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 38-7 5
Dropped out: None
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1. Conroe Covenant (4-0) W: Sugar Land Logos Prep, 64-58 (OT) 1
2. Pasadena First Baptist (3-0) Idle 2
3. Plano Coram Deo (4-0) W: McKinney Cornerstone, 54-8 3
4. Fort Worth Covenant Classical (2-1) W: Austin Veritas, 54-6 4
5. Lantana Harvest Christian (3-0) W: Irving Faustina, 42-22 5
Dropped out: None