Following a 28-14 win over previous No. 2 Mount Vernon, Winnsboro vaulted from No. 5 to No. 2 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
Winnsboro received three first-place votes and 191 points, finishing in second in this week’s rankings behind Timpson, which had 11 first-place votes and 207 points.
Malakoff received 185 points to land at No. 3. Carlisle stayed at No. 4 with 166 points. Mount Vernon dropped to No. 5 with 148 points.
Corrigan-Camden (6-0) moved into the top 10 up two spots to No. 10 behind Beckville, Daingerfield, West Rusk and Joaquin. Cayuga entered the poll at No. 15.
Longview, Carthage, Gilmer and Texas high remained as the top four in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll.
Kilgore, coming off of a 49-35 win over Lindale, moved from No. 8 to No. 5. The rest of the top 10 are Chapel Hill, Pleasant Grove, Whitehouse, Lufkin and Lindale.
Notable games this week are No. 8 Whitehouse at Hallsville, Marshall at No. 4 Texas High, No. 9 Lindale at No. 6 Chapel Hill, No. 14 Liberty-Eylau at No. 3 Gilmer, No. 2 Carthage at No. 15 Rusk, No. 13 Van at No. 12 Center, No. 2 Winnsboro at Pottsboro, Jefferson at No. 11 Atlanta and No. 8 West Rusk at Grand Saline.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.