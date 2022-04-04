White Oak pitchers Larkin Daniels and Morgan Benge shared East Texas Pitcher of the Week honors after turning in dominant performances inside the circle for the Ladynecks.
Daniels and Benge both picked up wins for a Ladyneck team that has won three in a row. Daniels struck out 17, walked one and allowed no earned runs on one hit in a 9-1 win over Sabine. Benge punched out 15 with no walks, giving up one hit and no earned runs in a 4-1 victory over Gladewater.
Daniels ran her record to 9-3 on the year with to go along with a 1.71 earned run average, 123 strikeouts and 16 walks in 61.1 innings pitched. Benge is 2-2 with a 3.34 ERA, 38 strikeouts and seven walks in 23 innings.
Mount Pleasant’s Conlee Zachry had a pair of three-hit games and went 6-for-7 for the week to earn ET Hitter of the Week honors.
Zachry was 3-for-4 against Texas High in a 9-3 win and 3-for-3 against Marshall in a 16-3 win. She homered twice, collected three doubles, drove in eight runs and scored five times in the two games.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played March 28-April 2 (nominated by coaches):
Pitchers
Gilmer’s Sarah Phillips struck out 19, walked two and allowed one earned run in 12 innings. She tossed a one-hitter against Liberty-Eylau, striking out 12 of the 18 batters she faced.
West Rusk’s Lilly Waddell earned two wins, striking out 24, walking one and giving up no earned runs on one hit.
Hughes Springs’ Grace Pippin worked five innings, striking out 10 and giving up no runs on two hits against Sabine. Teammate Maggie Pate tossed a three-inning no-hitter against Daingerfield, striking out five and walking one.
New Diana’s Shaylee Stanley worked four innings, giving up no runs on one hit and striking out seven.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis went 2-0 in the circle with 29 strikeouts, one hit and one unearned run allowed in 11 innings.
Rains’ Cambree Oakes earned a couple of wins, striking out 15, walking one and giving up a run on four hits in nine total innings.
Hitters
Hallsville’s Mallory Pyle went 4-for-8 for the week with two home runs, a double, five RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases.
Gilmer’s Emily Watson was 5-for-7 with five RBI, four runs scored and two walks. Teammate Karlye Johnston was 4-for-7 with three runs scored and a walk.
West Rusk’s Piper Morton belted two home runs and finished the week 3-for-5 with six RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Morton has homered 11 times and driven in 30 runs this season.
White Oak’s Addison McClanhan went 4-for-7 in two games. Teammate Nevaeh Ollis was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Lillian Scalia was 4-for-8 with two doubles and three RBI, and Morgan Benge finished 3-for-6 with a two-run home run.
Hughes Springs’ Karmen Searcy went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, five RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases. Teammate Emma McKinney was 4-for-6 with a double, triple, two RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases.
Elysian Fields’ Corrisa McPhail went 3-for-7 with two RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases. Teammate Bryanne Beavers was 2-for-5 with three RBI, a run scored and one stolen base.
Mount Pleasant’s Jordan Batchelor went 4-for-7 with six RBI in two games. Teammate Ella Cross doubled, singled, walked, swiped five bases and scored three times against Marshall, and Casey Jones was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored against Texas High.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis went 5-for-8 with three RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Teammate Taylor Gillispie was homered and added a sacrifice fly, two walks and two stolen bases.
Mineola’s Lauren Simmons was 5-for-7 with two doubles and two RBI for the week. Teammate Kenleigh Aguirre was 4-for-7 with a double and two runs scored. Jaycee Smith was 3-for-6 with two RBI, and Lexie Miller doubled, singled and drove in a run.
Lufkin’s Abby Fajardo was 4-for-7 with a double, two RBI and four runs scored in two games. Teammate Ryleigh Mills went 4-for-7 with a triple and three RBI.