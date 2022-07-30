Wiley College head soccer coach Rafael Gonzalez is pleased to announce the additions of freshmen Evelyn Cornelio and Brizella Hernandez from Tyler, Texas.
Both athletes played at Chapel Hill High School. Cornelio was a three-time First Team All-District selection. She also earned Newcomer of the Year in her freshman season and was the top goal scorer last spring.
Hernandez is also a three-time First Team All-District selection and earned Second Team as a freshman. She helped Chapel Hill shut out 10 opponents. They helped lead Chapel Hill to three Class 4A State playoff appearances – reaching the area round in 2019 and 2022.
“They will bring speed and solid footwork,” Gonzalez said. “Both players were trained by the best coaches in East Texas. Their style of play is what I’m looking for – quick one-two touches. They will help push the ball.”
Cornelio and Hernandez will help restart the women’s soccer program, which won 36 matches from 2012-2018 and made three Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Appearances. The Lady Wildcats will compete as a club team this fall. They will compete in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference in 2023 with full varsity status.