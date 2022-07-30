Wiley soccer
Brizella Hernandez and Evelyn Cornelio are three-time First Team All-District selections at Chapel Hill High School in Tyler.

 Wiley Sports Information

Wiley College head soccer coach Rafael Gonzalez is pleased to announce the additions of freshmen Evelyn Cornelio and Brizella Hernandez from Tyler, Texas.

Both athletes played at Chapel Hill High School. Cornelio was a three-time First Team All-District selection. She also earned Newcomer of the Year in her freshman season and was the top goal scorer last spring.

