Eric Woods coached his last game as the Marshall Lady Mavs head basketball coach after accepting a job as the boys head basketball coach in Bastrop.
“We’re extremely thankful,” Woods said on his and his wife, Antse’s behalf. “Marshall has given us way more than we have given Marshall. We look forward to the future of what Lady Mavericks athletics will look like.”
Woods coached the Lady Mavs for three seasons where he led the Lady Mavs to an overall record of 37-44, including a trip to the playoffs this past season, a first in 11 years for the Lady Mavs.
“Really it just enforced my philosophy and belief as a man that this world is about relationships,” Woods said when asked what he learned as the Lady Mavs head coach that he’ll take with him to Bastrop. “You can do a lot of positive, good things if you’re willing to invest in people, if you’re willing to find the good in people and you’re willing to sometimes go through frustrating moments. The biggest thing I take away is relationships. If you build good relationships with people, you can change a life, change the basketball program and if you have the right words and power, you can change a community. The relationships and how we went about this, how we went about building this basketball program, how we went about getting to know as many of these kids in this community as possible, that would be the biggest thing that I take away.”
Woods said there are a handful of basketball memories that stand out, not in any particular order.
“The first time we beat Longview in Longview,” he said. “That was a moment that stands out because I knew that was a big hurdle for our basketball program. Two years ago, when we played in the Spring Hill Tournament and Trinity Watts, one of our players at the time, she made a game-winning shot and we went on to win that basketball tournament. Just this season, the trials and tribulations, and the confidence we got, especially early in the season to realize we were turning a corner and our program was growing into one of the better teams in our district and lastly, just experiencing what it’s like to play a playoff game, going through that whole process, living in the moment and have that feeling and experience here. Before you win a championship, you have to first, in a sense, lose an opportunity to win that championship. I hope it’s going to motivate our girls, not only the girls in high school now but those who are in junior high.
“Every game we played, for me, is very valuable,” Woods continued. “It was part of the journey and part of the process of getting our basketball program to where it is today. I think there there’s a lot more good to do. I’m very excited for what the future holds for our basketball program. I’m excited to continue to follow Lady Mavericks basketball.”
Woods said he feels good about leaving the program in better shape than he found it.
“I’m at peace with it even though I feel like there’s still some work there that needs to be done,” he explained. “I feel like it’s time for someone else to finish what I started. I lean on the fact that when I came to Marshall, I quickly realized my responsibility is to sow seeds – sow seeds of positivity, sow seeds of hard work, sow seeds of relationships and I’ve tried to do that in my three years here. I’ve tried to teach our kids, teach our parents and teach people in our community how you build something that can be sustainable, how you build something with substance. You have to invest. You have to do things the right way every day and know that eventually, something good is going to come from it.
“Now something that’s a little sad, and this is what I struggle with the most – not seeing it all the way through, not seeing it blossom, not seeing some of the seeds that I’ve sown grow and blossom and seeing us go three or four rounds deep, or seeing us win a district championship next year and maybe the year after, being consistent,” Woods added. “But I’ve been doing a lot of reflection and truth is that wasn’t my job. It wasn’t my responsibility. My responsibility was to get here and sow a seed. Somebody else will come and water that seed. Somebody else may come in and bring sunlight and be part of the process to help this program nature and grow. My job wasn’t to plant the seed, water the seed and bring sunlight. My job was to just plant the seed. I feel so confident in knowing that it’s OK. Someone had to do that. I feel like I’ve done a good job and I’m leaving in good standings. I hope the community and the parents understand that and appreciate that. I know the kids do. I think it’s important for everyone who’s involved in Lady Mavericks basketball to understand that and also understand the value in that and help plant more seeds and help water and nurture these young kids as we continue to develop them and see how far we can take this thing.”