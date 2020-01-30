Marshall senior Heaven Woolen is ready to graduate, but then again, she’s not.
“I’m ready to be out on my own by not pay bills,” she said.
She’s said she’s also not yet ready to give up basketball and hopes to leave a mark with her teammates while she still can.
“I just want them to know, wherever they go in life, whatever they decide to do, they have family in me,” she said. “They can always count on me to be there for them or give them advice. Just keep your head up and keep pushing.”
As a senior, she’s well aware of the importance of her role to provide leadership.
“I think I’m a pretty good leader,” she said. “I try to keep people in check and keep people hyped up because there are days when people don’t want to come in. They’re tired, or they’re like, ‘Oh we lost,’ so I just try to keep their spirits up. I feel like I’m a motivating leader.”
Her coaches wouldn’t disagree with that assessment.
“Heaven brings great leadership,” Marshall assistant coach Ashley Dukes said. “She takes advantage of every opportunity she has to help encourage and lift our team. She’s works extremely hard and she’s everything you want in a leader. She’s a very good kid, very down to earth.”
Woolen has played basketball for the Lady Mavs for all four years of high school and been on varsity for two years. Through her years of playing basketball, she has learned lessons that go beyond the sport.
“Not everything goes your way but if you work hard, that’s what matters,” she said. “You don’t worry about the result. You worry about whether or not you worked hard and put in the effort.”
The effort Woolen put in between her junior and senior seasons helped her improve significantly.
“Last year, I admit, I would get the ball and I would kind of be scared to shoot the ball but my confidence level has gotten better,” she offered. “They’ve worked with me on my shot, on my offense and it’s really improved. Shots are going in. I can make threes. It’s just really improved and my confidence went up.”
She also has many fond memories of playing with the Lady Mavs but her favorite was seeing a teammate succeed under pressure.
“It would have to be last year at John Tyler,” Woolen recalls. “We were one spot out of the playoffs and we were down by one.
“We had one second left on the clock. Kay Kay went to go shoot her free throws and she had so much pressure on her but she ended up making them.”
Her Lady Mavs hold a record of 2-6 in district and Woolen is hoping for a strong finish.
“Just go out there and do what we know how to do best, which is work hard and don’t half do anything,” she said. “We all want that goal for each other so it’s just a matter of pushing and pushing.”
After high school is all said and done for Woolen, she plans to attend UT Tyler.
“I’m going to major in biology,” she explained. “I want to go to med school and become a neurosurgeon and if that doesn’t go well, then anesthesiologist.”
In the meantime, she has the rest of the season in front of her and her team is slated to play host to the Whitehouse Ladycats.
“Focus and drive because we have the skill set,” she said when asked what the key is to beating Whitehouse. “We just need to have the mentality that we can go in and do this together. We have to get our shots and we have to rebound and block out.
“If we block out and get rebounds, I think we’ll be just fine.”
The girls varsity game is slated for a 5 p.m. tipoff.