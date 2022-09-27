The West Rusk Raiders continue to maintain their state Top 10 ranking after opening district action with a big win Friday night. The weekly Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com rankings were released on Monday after Week 5 of the Texas High School football season.
The Raiders, led by quarterback Andon Mata, opened District 9-3A Division II play with a 56-35 win over the Arp Tigers at Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium in Arp.
West Rusk (3-2) is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A Division II.
It was the 31st meeting between the New London school and the Tigers. Arp still leads the series 19-12.
Mata had a huge game, hitting on 13 of 19 passing attempts for 312 yards and four touchdown passes. On the ground, he carried 12 times for 187 and three TDs.
The Raiders have a bye this week before hosting Winona on Oct. 7 in New London.
Gunter (4-0) is still ranked No. 1 in 3A Division II after its 59-7 win over Gladewater.
Henrietta, ranked No. 7, fell from the rankings after a 42-0 loss to Jacksboro.
In Class 5A Division I, Longview (5-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten and stayed No. 1 after a tough 21-13 win over Lancaster in a District 7-5A Division I contest at Lobo Stadium in Longview.
The performance by the Tigers impressed the voters as Lancaster (3-2, 1-1) moved into the rankings at No. 10. Frisco Lone Star (2-2), which was ranked No. 9 last week, fell out of the poll after dropping its second straight game, this time to Frisco Wakeland, 38-10.
Both the Lobos and Tigers have byes this week before returning to play on Oct. 7 — Longview vs. Forney in Longview and Lancaster vs. the Tyler Lions in the Rose City.
In Class 6A, Galena Park North Shore (4-0) moved to No. 1 after the Mustangs topped Beaumont United 62-0. Despite defeating rival Lake Travis, 35-20, the Austin Westlake Chaparrals (4-0) dropped to No. 2.
No. 23 Waxahachie (4-1) dropped from the Top 25 after the Indians fell to No. 12 DeSoto (42-24).
Argyle (5-0) is still tops in 5A Division II with Texas High (4-1) at No. 4 after the Tigers’ 56-31 win over Hallsville.
Port Neches-Groves, which was No. 10 last week, was replaced by San Antonio Alamo Heights after the Indians (3-2) lost to No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall (35-14).
Kaufman (4-1) moved into the 4A Division I poll at No. 10 after the Lions defeated Sunnyvale 21-7. Stephenville (5-0) stayed No. 1 after a 43-42 win over Wichita Falls Rider.
Kaufman replaced previously ranked No. 8 Dumas in the Top 10. The Demons (3-2) lost to Bushland (38-20).
As usual, East Texas schools make up almost half of the Class 4A Division II rankings — No. 1 Carthage (5-0), No. 2 Gilmer (4-0), No. 4 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-1) and No. 10 Center (4-1).
Carthage opened District 8-4A Division II with a 56-7 win over Bullard. The Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Brownsboro on Friday.
Gilmer had the first of two consecutive open dates last week. The Buckeyes will return to play on Oct. 7, traveling to Texarkana to meet Pleasant Grove in the District 7-4A Division I opener.
Pleasant Grove scored a 30-14 win over Paris on Friday. The Hawks have an open date this week.
Center entered the rankings, replacing Madisonville which dropped a 21-9 decision to Livingston. The Roughriders, who are in District 8-4A Division II with Carthage, opened league play with a 52-0 win over Canton. Center is scheduled to visit Rusk on Friday.
Three Piney Woods schools are ranked in Class 3A Division I — No. 2 Mount Vernon (5-0), No. 5 Malakoff (4-1) and No. 8 Winnsboro (5-0).
Franklin (5-0) tops the poll. Mount Vernon defeated Mineola 42-25 in the District 5-3A Division I opener. The Tigers are slated to host Bonham (2-3, 0-1) on Friday.
Malakoff scored a 63-0 victory over Kemp last week in District 8-3A Division I and the Tigers will now visit Fairfield (2-3, 1-0) on Friday after moving up a spot from No. 6.
The Winnsboro Red Raiders continued their hot streak with a big 73-13 win over Emory Rains on Friday. It was the District 5-3A DI opener. Winnsboro, which moved up two spots from No. 10, is scheduled to visit Commerce on Friday.
No. 3 Lorena (48-44 loser to Cameron Yoe) and No. 9 Hallettsville (35-34 loser to Fort Worth Southwest Christian) dropped out of the Top 10.
After Timpson’s 67-6 win over Grapeland, the Bears maintain their status as No. 1 in Class 2A Division I. The Bears (5-0) are set to visit San Augustine on Friday.
Mart (5-0) tops Class 2A Division II after its 67-0 win over Meridan.
The Carlisle Indians (5-0) moved up a spot to No. 6 after the Indians’ 48-32 win over Lone Oak. Carlisle has an open date this week before visiting Tenaha on Oct. 7.
Other No. 1 rankings include: Abbott (Class 1A Six-Man Division I), Benjamin (Class 1A Six-Man Division II), Dallas Parish Episcopal (Private Schools — 11-Man) and Conroe Covenant (Private Schools — Six-Man).
Oakwood dropped out of the 1A Six-Man DII after the Panthers lost to Longview East Texas Christian 72-58. Oakwood is scheduled to host Leverett’s Chapel on Friday.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (4-0) W: Beaumont United, 62-0 2
2. Austin Westlake (4-0) W: Lake Travis, 35-20 1
3. Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Haltom, 62-0 3
4. Duncanville (4-0) W: Cedar Hill, 59-28 4
5. Katy (5-0) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 59-3 5
6. Denton Guyer (5-0) W: Little Elm, 49-21 6
7. Humble Atascocita (3-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-0 7
8. Cibolo Steele (5-0) W: Fort Bend Christian, 48-7 8
9. Allen (4-1) W: Denton Braswell, 43-7 9
10. Dallas Highland Park (4-0) Idle 10
11. Arlington Martin (4-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 34-21 11
12. DeSoto (4-1) W: Waxahachie, 42-24 12
13. San Antonio Brennan (3-1) Idle 13
14. Spring Westfield (3-1) W: Spring, 61-22 14
15. Alvin Shadow Creek (4-0) W: Pearland, 24-20 15
16. Dripping Springs (4-0) W: Austin Bowie, 55-7 16
17. Austin Vandegrift (3-1) Idle 17
18. Prosper (4-1) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 49-0 18
19. Round Rock (4-0) Idle 19
20. Rockwall (4-1) W: Rockwall-Heath, 56-21 20
21. Klein Cain (4-0) W: Tomball Memorial, 49-20 21
22. Jersey Village (4-0) W: Houston Spring Woods, 65-0 22
23. Klein Collins (4-0) W: Klein Oak, 42-7 24
24. Trophy Club Nelson (5-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 69-2 25
25. North Crowley (5-0) W: Euless Trinity, 42-20 NR
Dropped out: No. 23 Waxahachie
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Longview (5-0) W: Lancaster, 21-13 1
2. Mansfield Timberview (5-0) W: Carrollton Smith, 56-8 2
3. Denton Ryan (3-1) W: The Colony, 24-10 3
4. Port Arthur Memorial (4-0) W: Baytown Sterling, 47-7 4
5. College Station (3-1) W: Leander, 38-10 5
6. Richmond Foster (5-0) W: Friendswood, 41-0 6
7. Aledo (3-2) W: Saginaw, 73-7 7
8. Frisco Reedy (5-0) W: Frisco Liberty, 59-7 8
9. Amarillo Tascosa (4-1) W: Amarillo, 45-10 10
10. Lancaster (3-2) L: Longview, 21-13 NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Frisco Lone Star
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Argyle (5-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 51-13 1
2. Liberty Hill (4-1) W: Kerrville Tivy, 63-6 2
3. Fort Bend Marshall (3-1) W: Port Neches-Groves, 35-14 3
4. Texarkana Texas (4-1) W: Hallsville, 56-31 4
5. Colleyville Heritage (3-1) W: Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 57-0 6
6. Midlothian Heritage (4-1) W: Joshua, 41-0 7
7. Montgomery Lake Creek (5-0) W: Richmond Randle, 47-7 9
8. Grapevine (3-1) W: Fort Worth North Side, 56-21 8
9. Wichita Falls Rider (3-2) L: Stephenville, 43-42 5
10. San Antonio Alamo Heights (4-1) W: San Antonio Burbank, 62-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Port Neches-Groves
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Stephenville (5-0) W: Wichita Falls Rider, 43-42 1
2. China Spring (4-1) L: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 24-16 2
3 Corpus Christi Calallen (5-0) W: Zapata, 54-0 3
4. Boerne (5-0) W: Salado, 41-7 4
5. Anna (5-0) W: Pittsburg, 47-12 5
6. Celina (4-1) W: Carrolltom Ranchview, 56-0 6
7. Lumberton (4-1) W: Tatum, 48-42 7
8. Somerset (4-0) Idle 9
9. Brownwood (4-1) W: Waco Connally, 52-21 10
10. Kaufman (4-1) W:, 21-7 Sunnyvale NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Dumas
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Carthage (5-0) W: Bullard, 56-7 1
2. Gilmer (4-0) Idle 2
3. Wichita Falls Hirschi (4-0) Idle 3
4. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-1) W: Paris, 30-14 4
5. Cuero (4-1) W: Beeville Jones, 82-28 5
6. Silsbee (5-0) W: West Orange-Stark, 48-27 7
7. Bellville (5-0) W: La Marque, 63-6 8
8. Wimberley (5-0) W: Lampasas, 38-28 6
9. Hamshire-Fannett (4-1) W: Bridge City, 34-0 9
10. Center (4-1) W: Canton, 52-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Madisonville
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Franklin (5-0) W: McGregor, 69-32 1
2. Mount Vernon (5-0) W: Mineola, 42-25 2
3. Columbus (5-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 42-7 4
4. Grandview (4-1) W: Maypearl, 70-7 5
5. Malakoff (4-1) W: Kemp, 63-0 6
6. Bushland (5-0) W: Dumas, 38-20 7
7. Breckenridge (5-0) W: Benbrook, 56-17 8
8. Winnsboro (5-0) W: Emory Rains, 73-13 10
9. Llano (5-0) W: San Antonio Cole, 59-0 NR
10. Cameron Yoe (3-2) W: Lorena, 48-44 NR
Dropped out: No. 3 Lorena, No. 9 Hallettsville
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Gunter (4-0) W: Gladewater, 59-7 1
2. Holliday (4-0) Idle 2
3. Newton (4-1) W: Warren, 53-6 3
4. Bells (4-1) W: Callisburg, 42-13 4
5. Canadian (2-2) Idle 5
6. New London West Rusk (3-2) W: Arp, 56-35 6
7. Poth (4-1) W: Dilley, 56-6 8
8. Palmer (4-0) Idle 9
9. Lexington (4-0) Idle 10
10. Wall (3-1) Idle NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Henrietta
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Timpson (5-0) W: Grapeland, 67-6 1
2. Hawley (5-0) W: Anson, 55-0 2
3. Crawford (4-0) W: Rosebud-Lott, 35-0 3
4. Shiner (4-1) W: Ganado, 50-12 4
5. Refugio (4-1) W: Bloomington, 55-0 5
6. Coleman (4-1) W: Goldthwaite, 61-0 6
7. Stratford (4-0) Idle 7
8. Cisco (4-1) W: Colorado City, 54-0 8
9. Tolar (4-0) Idle 9
10. Centerville (3-2) W: Jefferson, 30-28 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Mart (5-0) W: Meridian, 67-0 1
2. Burton (4-0) W: Falls City, 13-12 2
3. Wellington (4-1) W: Panhandle, 26-13 4
4. Wink (5-0) W: Water Valley, 60-16 5
5. Chilton (5-0) W: Deweyville, 52-18 6
6. Price Carlisle (5-0) W: Lone Oak, 48-32 7
7. Santo (4-0) Idle 8
8. Bremond (4-0) Idle 9
9. Albany (3-2) L: Comanche, 31-28 3
10. Granger (4-1) W: Bruni, 35-6 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Abbott (5-0) W: Avalon, 46-0 2
2. Westbrook (4-1) L: Garden City, 46-42 1
3. May (4-0) Idle 3
4. Jonesboro (4-1) W: Smoking for Jesus, 58-44 4
5. Rankin (4-1) W: Van Horn, 88-39 5
6. Happy (4-1) W: Lubbock Home School, 56-4 6
7. Garden City (4-1) W: Westbrook, 46-42 9
8. Mertzon Irion County (4-0) Idle 7
9. Gordon (4-0) Idle 8
10. Medina (5-0) W: Santa Anna, 54-8 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Benjamin (4-0) W: Roby, 56-6 1
2. Richland Springs (4-0) W: Coolidge, 74-30 2
3. Cherokee (5-0) W: Sidney, 50-0 3
4. Balmorhea (4-1) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 78-30 4
5. Loraine (5-0) W: Ackerly Sands, 60-15 5
6. Oglesby (5-0) W: Waco Methodist Children’s Home, 68-22 7
7. Sanderson (4-0) W: Fort Davis, 44-30 9
8. Jayton (3-2) W: Silverton, 34-27 8
9. Paducah (5-0) W: Hedley, 41-20 10
10. Whitharral (4-1) W: Throckmorton, 102-52 NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Oakwood
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) W: China Spring, 24-16 1
2. Dallas Christian (4-0) W: Fort Worth Nolan, 28-19 2
3. Austin Regents (3-0) W: San Antonio Christian, 55-0 3
4. Houston St. Thomas (3-0) W: Plano John Paul II, 42-0 4
5. Episcopal School of Dallas (4-0) W: Gladewater Sabine, 54-0 5
Dropped out: None
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1. Conroe Covenant (5-0) W: Katy Faith West, 70-14 1
2. Pasadena First Baptist (4-0) W: Sugar Land Logos, 62-15 2
3. Plano Coram Deo (5-0) W: Dallas Lakehill, 52-6 3
4. Lucas Christian (5-0) W: Red Oak Ovilla, 45-0 NR
5. Fort Worth Covenant Classical (2-1) W: Irving The Highlands, 69-20 4
Dropped out: No. 5 Lantana Harvest Christian