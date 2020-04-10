They say Friday the 13th is bad luck. It certainly wasn’t good for ETBU senior Brady Wright who learned that the rest of his college golf career was coming to an end.
“I was pretty upset because I’ve been looking forward to this season for quite a while and I’ve been working hard for it,” Wright said. “I was looking forward to finishing on a good note. I was looking to make it to nationals because last year, I played well at conference but I just didn’t quite make it and I had a feeling I could make it this year.”
The NCAA has granted Division III athletes who had their senior season cut short to return for the spring but Wright has declined the opportunity.
“No I’m not coming back,” he said. “This was it for me. As soon as I get my degree, I’m going to get an assistant pro job at a country club here in Dallas.”
He’s able to get some reps in at the country club he’s currently working at in the Dallas area, but he’d rather be golfing with his Tiger teammates.
“I want to be remembered as a leader and someone who was always there when you needed him to be,” he added. “I like to make people laugh so I want to be remembered for that.”
Wright played other sports before being introduced to golf but after a couple days on the golf course, he was hooked.
“I just fell in love with the game,” he said. “I’ve played football, basketball and baseball my whole life, and then my dad took me to the golf course a couple times and I just fell in love with it. I gave up everything else to play this. Once I found golf. I quit everything. That’s all I did was play golf all day, every day.”
Golf has taught Wright lessons that go beyond the course.
“I would say you always have to focus on what’s in front of you,” he offered. “You can’t let what already happened affect you.”
Wright said he has fond memories of golfing with the Tigers.
“The times that stand out the most are the times I spent traveling with the team and getting to hang out with them and bond with them,” he said.
“I had a great moment in my first year at ETBU,” Wright recalls. “It was our second tournament. It was in New Mexico. It was on the ninth hole. I had about 130 yards in and the green I was hitting to was a really big green with a really big slope right in the middle of it, so there were two tiers to the green, so I hit a pitching wedge and I actually hit to the top tier and the pin was on the bottom tier but then it spun back and caught the slope and it went all the way across the green and went in.
“That was an eagle. It was pretty exciting.”