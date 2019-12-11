Year one for the Kyle Little era in Harleton is in the books and the first-year athletic director and head football coach considers it a success.
“I thought it was a good start,” Little said. “Obviously, it was a lot better than most expected. I think it was definitely a good start to be able to go three rounds and win a district championship. It definitely had a lot of positives.”
When asked what moments, if any, stand out above the rest from the 2019 high school football season, Little said, “Winning the district championship, that was a pretty special deal but it’s all just one big moment, I guess you’d say for me.”
The Wildcats finished the season with an overall 10-3 record as they went three rounds deep. They went 1-9 in each of the past two seasons and 2-8 the year before that.
“Just the kids buying in and everybody working in the same direction with a common goal,” Little said when asked what the key to the turnaround was. “I know it’s a special, feel-good story and all that but it’s rare to come here in year one and have this kind of success with the kids truly buying in the way they did.
“Normally, you have to rebuild or whatever, but we didn’t have to do that. The kids bought in and were all ready to go.
“What proved true is what I thought about these kids coming in,” Little continued. “I thought they were good kids who would really work hard and that’s exactly what they turned out to be. They’re great kids who go out every day and work their guts out for you.
“That’s what I believed coming in and that’s what proved to be.”
Little is optimistic that ground work was laid this season for future Harleton football teams.
“Well obviously this was a step in the right direction so it’s a stepping stone but for these kids to look at that, especially these younger guys, for them to look at it and say, ‘Hey, if we work hard and we do things right, we can accomplish the same things,’” he said.
“So hopefully it carries into the future that we play with the classes after these guys, who do the same thing, put in the same effort and the same work ethic and stuff like that to achieve the same goals.”