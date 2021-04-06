ELYSIAN FIELDS – Elysian Fields’ baseball team scored five unanswered runs and handed Troup its first district loss of the year with a final score of 5-1. The Yellow Jackets are now 13-5 overall while the Tigers are 15-5. Both teams are 7-1 against district opponents.
“I’d start off with Ryan (Wilkerson) on the mound,” Elysian Fields head baseball coach Sean Struwe said. “He really set the tone early and pounded the strike zone to give us a chance to win.”
Wilkerson pitched all seven innings where he allowed one run on six hits and struck out eight batters. At the plate, he went 2-for-4 with one run. Jackson Illingworth went 2-for-2 with one walk, two runs and one RBI. Jace Greenslate was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Blake Merritt and Kip Lewis each went 2-for-3. David Hutson had one hit and one RBI. JD Ballard reached on a fielder’s choice and scored one run.
Anthony Salgado was walked and scored Troup’s only run of the night. Austin Huml was 2-for-3. Dylan Meyer was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Max Cheney and Bradley Adams were each 1-for-3.
Salgado reached on a walk and two batters later, with two outs on the board, he was brought home on an RBI single from Meyer to score the first run of the game. Cheney singled to centerfield to put two runners on base before the Yellow Jackets kept the Tigers scoreless for the remainder of the inning. Logan Presley reached on a walk and made his way to second base but the ‘Jackets came up empty as they trailed 1-0 after one inning.
The Tigers got a hit in the bottom of the inning but Wilkerson added two strikeouts as the ‘Jackets kept it at 1-0 game heading into the bottom half of the inning. Illingworth reached a base hit before finding his way to third when Merritt singled, putting runners on the corners with one out. Illingworth was then brought home on an RBI single from Hutson. Lewis then reached on a single to load the bases as it went back to the top of the lineup. Merritt was thrown out at home as Presley reached on a fielder’s choice but the Yellow Jackets still had the bases loaded with two outs. Tuner then got his first strikeout of the night to end the second inning as the game was knotted up at 1-1.
The top of the third saw the Tigers go scoreless on one hit as Wilkerson added a strikeout before leading off the bottom half. Wilkerson reached on a single before finding his way to second on a wild pitch and took third on a sacrifice fly. Ballard reached on a fielder’s choice as the Tigers were unable to tag out Wilkerson. Wilkerson, the Yellow Jackets’ starting quarterback for the football team, scrambled home on an error to give EF its first lead of the night at 2-1. The Yellow Jackets added to their lead when Illingworth’s RBI single scored Ballard. Hutson reached on another error to put runners on the corners with two outs. Illingworth ran home on a wild pitch as Hutson took second. Troup’s Brayden Vess made a diving catch in centerfield for the final out of the inning, as EF led 4-1 heading into the fourth inning.
Troup came up with a hit in the top of the fourth but was unable to add any runs. Presley led off the bottom of the inning with a walk but was thrown out moments later as Grubbs reached on a fielder’s choice before stealing second and third. He was brought home on an RBI single from Greenslate. That made the score 5-1 after four innings.
Huml reached on a two-out single in the top of the fifth inning but was thrown out going for second for the final out. Illingworth drew a walk before Merritt singled. Illingworth and Merritt were thrown out on a double play as Hutson reached on a fielder’s choice before making it to third on double from Lewis. However, the third out stopped the ‘Jackets from adding to their lead as the score remained 5-1 after five innings.
Cheney reached on an error to start the sixth inning and found his way to third but never made it home as Wilkinson threw two more strikeouts. Wilkerson singled with one out in the bottom half of the inning before Greenslate’s ball landed in bounds for the hit but a questionable call resulted in a double play to end the inning, leaving the Yellow Jackets with a 5-1 lead after six innings.
Troup had one last chance to tie or win the game. Ty Lovelady led off the seventh inning with a hit-by-pitch. That was led by two straight outs and the final out came when Lovelady was caught stealing as the Yellow Jackets escaped with a 5-1 win.
The two teams will go head-to-head in a rematch Friday in Troup. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.