If Elysian Fields and Waskom both beat their regional opponents today, we will see a rematch of the two Harrison County rival schools. However, they’re taking the one-game-at-a-time approach and know.
“We can’t worry about that,” said Kyle Storey, Elysian Fields defensive lineman. “We can only worry about the next game.”
That next game is set to take place tonight when the Yellow Jackets, who own an overall record of 10-2 and a went 6-0 in District 11-3A Division II play, go up against the Paul Pewitt Brahmas who own an overall record of 8-3 and went 5-1 against District 10-3A Division II opponents.
Storey is the only senior on a defensive line that Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said will play a crucial role if the Yellow Jackets are to advance to the quarter quarterfinals.
“The D-line is probably the A No. 1 most important factor in that because Newton could not handle Paul Pewitt’s offensive line and we think our guys are up to the challenge and can’t wait to see them play,” Ford said.
“Stopping the run,” EF lineman Cody Hargett said when asked what the key was for the Yellow Jackets coming away with the win.
‘We have to do our jobs up front and not allow them to do their own stuff,” Mathew Morgan said. “We have to stop the run.”
“It’s going to be a tricky game,” Remi Sipes added. “We have to put pressure on the run and put pressure on the quarterback.”
That Paul Pewitt quarterback is Hayden Green who so far, has gone 12-of-26 for 229 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He does most of the damage on the ground, however, where he has rushed 74 times for 350 yards and five touchdowns. He’s joined by several other weapons in the backfield, including Deiontray Hill who has 257 carries for 1,712 yards and 18 touchdowns. Kadrien Johnson has 106 carries for 690 yards and seven scores.
So far this year, Storey has 54 tackles, 12 of which were behind of the line of scrimmage, including four sacks, one interception, one pick-six and 10 quarterback hurries. Mathew Morgan has 23 tac kles, four sacks and two quarterback hurries. Hargett has 45 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, one pick-six and four quarterback hurries. Snipes has 46 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and three quarterback hurries.
“They’re unsung heroes,” Ford said of his offensive linemen. “They’re undersized but they’re not at heart. They’re definitely part of our backbone. They scrap. They play hard the whole game. They make piles. They make sacrifices so other guys can make tackles. That’s going to important in space Friday night against Pewitt with all those 300-pounders they’ve got. They run the ball, ball control. We feel like we’ve got different ways to win but we just can’t allow them to possess the ball all night.”
Tonight’s game between Elysian Fields and Paul Pewitt is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium in Gladewater.