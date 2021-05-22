BULLARD – Rain could only push back the Elysian Fields’ third round victory for so long as the ‘Jackets baseball team defeated the New Diana Eagles 8-6 in game three of the series to punch its ticket to the next round.
The Jackets won game one before dropping game two and winning game three. They now have an overall record of 25-7 while New Diana’s season comes to an end with a final record of 20-13-2.
Elysian fields finished the night with six hits. Logan Presley went 2-for-4 with two runs. Noah Grubbs finished the night with two RBI. Ryan Wilkerson batted 1.000 by going 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Jackson Illingworth reached on three walks and scored two runs. Jase Greenslate also reached on three walks and made his way home to score one run. Landon Swank singled, was walked twice and had three RBI. Kip Lewis was walked once and scored one run.
New Diana’s Darren Manes and John Lutrell each went 1-for-4 with one run. Elliott Foreman was walked twice, reached on a fielder’s choice and scored one run. Ethan Adkisson had one RBI. Jacob Newland went 2-for4 with one run and two RBI. Hayden Thomas was 3-for-4 with one RBI. Logan Simmons was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Austin Kerns was walked three times. The Eagles totaled 10 hits on the night.
New Diana had one base-runner off a walk in the top of the first inning but the other three batters were retired to bring it to the bottom half of the inning.
Elysian Fields batted around in the bottom of the first and Presley led off with a standup double. He was brought home on an RBI triple from Grubbs to draw first blood. Grubbs was tagged out trying to get back to third. Wilkerson got on board base with a single before stealing second. Illingworth reached on a four-pitch walk to put two runners on base. Bases were loaded when Greenslate was walked. Another walk put Swank on base and score Wilkerson. The Eagles made their first pitching change and just their fourth pitcher of the series when they put Austin Kerns on the mound. A wild pitch allowed Illingworth to slide into home plate to spread the Jacket’s lead. Another four-pitch walk put Ballard on first base and loaded the bases once again.
Greenslate was brought home when Merritt was walked and the Eagles made another pitching change and put Manes on the mound. He struck out the first batter he faced before a groundout ended the first inning as the Yellow Jackets led 4-0.
With two outs, Thomas singled up the middle to give the Eagles their first hit of the game. That was followed by a 2-3 grounder to close the top half of the inning.
A one-out walk put Wilkerson back on first base. Illingworth joined him on base with another walk. A third straight walk put Greenslate back on first and loaded the bases once again. Wilkerson and Illingworth found their way home on a two-RBI single from Swank. That gave the Yellow Jackets a 6-0 lead with two innings in the books.
Manes sent the ball into right field for a base hit. Lutrell then sent it to leftfield for a double, putting two runners into scoring position for New Diana. A walk put Foreman on first and the Eagles had bases loaded for the first time. The Eagles got on the scoreboard when Malone drove in Manes with and RBI single. Lutrell tagged up on a sacrifice fly from Adkisson. Foreman ran home on an RBI single from Newland before Thomas scored Malone and Simmons scored Newland. That made it a one-run game.
The Jackets then turned to Swank on the mound. Kerns was walked and but a fly ball to centerfield closed the inning as Elysian Field’s lead was 6-5.
Lewis was walked to lead off the bottom of the third. He advanced to second on a sacrifice groundout. A 5-3 grounder by Grubbs allowed Lewis to reach third. Lewis took advantage of an errand throw and ran home to score with two outs. That spread Elysian Fields’ lead to 7-5 after three innings.
Lutrell led off the fourth inning with a walk but was thrown out when Formean reached on a fielder’s choice. The Jackets were unable to get Freeman out at second as Malone reached on a fielder’s choice. Foreman took off for third base where he was thrown out for the second out before Malone successfully made his way to third. Adkisson reached on a full-count walk and that put runners on the corners. Newland then scored Malone and landed on second to put two runners into scoring position.
A strikeout ended the top of the fourth as the Jackets kept their one-run lead heading to the bottom half.
Greenslate reached on a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fourth he then made his way to third as Swank reached first on a walk. Greenslate tagged up at third and ran home on a sacrifice fly but was tagged out at the plate for the second out. The final out of the inning came on 6-3 groundout as Elysian Field took its 8-6 lead into the fifth inning.
Simmons led off the fifth inning with a single. The Yellow Jackets then put Campbell White on the mound. Kerns was walked and that put two runners on with no outs. The Jackets pulled off a double play before a groundout ended the top half of the inning. Presley reached on a one-out single in the bottom half. A fielder’s choice allowed Grubbs to reach first and an error allowed Presley advance to second. Wilkerson loaded the bases with a single. A walk put Illingworth on first and scored Presley.
The Yellow Jackets left the bases loaded but added a run to its lead to make it 8-6 after five innings.
LATE FRIDAY
Weather bumped back Friday night’s contest from a 7 p.m. start time to 9:30 p.m. That game saw the Eagles steal a 1-0 win away from the Yellow Jackets and forced a game three. The loss gave the Jackets a 24-7 record as the Eagles advanced to 20-12-2 on the year.
Elysian Fields was held to just one hit as Logan Presley went 1-for-3 on the night. Jackson Illingworth was given the loss from the mound as he pitched all seven innings, giving up just one run on four hits, two walks and struck out six batters.
Elliot Foreman got the win at pitcher New Diana. He pitched a complete seven-inning shutout, allowing just one run on three walks and struck out 13 batters. Darren Manes went 1-for-3. John Lutrell was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Zach Malone was 2-for-3. Austin Kerns reached on a walk and scored the only run of the night.
The Yellow Jackets will take on Gunter in the next round.