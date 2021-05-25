BULLARD – Elysian Fields and Gunter were knotted up at 1-1 until the top of the ninth inning when the Yellow Jackets poured on four hits for five runs on their way to a 6-1 win in the series opener of the 3A Regional Semifinals.
The teams will be back in action to resume the series with game two today at 7 p.m. at Brook Hill School in Bullard.
Elysian Fields finished the night with six runs on 10 hits. Logan Presley reached on a single, a walk and scored two runs. Noah Grubbs reached on a walk and scored one run. Ryan Wilkerson doubled, tripled, reached on a fielder’s choice and had one RBI. Jackson Illingworth went 1-for-3 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and scored one run.
Jace Greenslate reached on a triple, a fielder’s choice, scored one run and had three RBI. Landon Swank was walked four times, singled and had one RBI. JD Ballard and David Hutson each went 1-for-5. Kip Lewis was 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and scored one run. Illingworth earned the win from the mound by going eight-and-one-third innings where he allowed just one run on five hits, one walk and struck out five batters.
The Tigers scored their run on five hits. Gunter’s Garrett Vogel was 1-for-3 with a walk. Kaden Rigsby was 1-for-4. Trey Oblas went 1-for-4 with the team’s only run and a stolen base. Cooper Wade was 1-for-4 with the Tigers’ only RBI. Landon Pelfrey reached on a hit-by-pitch. Nash Daniel finished the night by going 1-for-4 and reached on an error.
Entering the contest, Issac Villanueva hadn’t given up a hit in 55 innings but that streak ended in the first inning against the Yellow Jackets. He pitched into the eighth inning where he allowed one run on six hits, two walks and five strikeouts.
Presley led the game off with a single. Two batters later, he was brought home on an RBI standup double from Wilkerson to end score the first run on Villanueva in 55 innings. That gave the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 lead heading to the bottom of the first inning. Vogel reached on a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.
A popup the first base was followed by Wilkerson making a diving catch for the final out of the inning as the Jackets took their 1-0 lead into the second inning.
Swank was walked to lead off the second inning. A pair of pop ups to the catcher put two outs on the board before Lewis reached on a hit-by-pitch. The two runners advanced into scoring position on a passed ball. They were unable to find their way home as the Yellow Jackets took their one-run lead into the bottom of the second where the Tigers went three up, three down.
Both teams went three up, three down in the third inning.
Swank reached on his second walk. He was thrown out for the final out after Hudson singled. JD Ballard made a diving catch in the left field for the first out. That was followed by a fly ball to centerfield before Oblas singled up the middle for the Tigers’ first hit of the game. A passed ball allowed him to take second base. He was brought home on an RBI triple from Wade to tie the game up at 1-1 after four innings.
A leadoff walk put Lewis on first base. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Presley. He was thrown out at third when Grubbs reached on a fielder’s choice before another groundout ended the ‘Jacket’s chances of jumping back in front. Daniel reached on an error before two fly balls to center field gave the Tigers two outs. Vogel singled to put two runners on base. Illingworth then threw his first strikeout of the game as the two teams remained deadlocked at 1 apiece.
Greenslate reached on a fielder’s choice in the top of the sixth and advanced to second on a hit from Swank but another strikeout ended the top of the sixth before Gunter went three up, three down in the bottom half of the inning with the teams tied 1-1.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Grubbs ran down the first base line where he was initially called out safe but the umpires reversed the call as the Yellow Jackets went three up, three down in the seventh inning.
Daniel reached with a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh. Illingworth added two more strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh to bring it to extra innings.
Wilkerson led off the eighth inning with a standup triple. Illingworth then reached on a hit-by-pitch. The Tigers then turned to Daniel on the mound. A groundout hit by Greenslate allowed Illingworth to take second. Swank was then walked and that loaded the bases with one out. The second out came on a popup to the pitcher and the third came on a fly ball to right field as the Jackets left the bases loaded.
Rigsby reached on a one-out single in the bottom half. He then slid into second base under the tag for the stolen base. Illingworth’s threw his second straight strikeout of the inning and his fifth of the night as the two teams went into the ninth inning still tied 1-1.
Lewis swung at the first pitch of the ninth inning for the leadoff single. He advanced to second on a called balk. Presley was walked. A wild pitch allowed the two base-runners to advance into scoring position. Grubbs then reached on a walk and that loaded the bases with no outs. The first out came on a strikeout thrown by Daniel. Lewis took advantage of a passed ball and ran home to break the tie. The other two runners advanced a base. Another walk put Illingworth on first and loaded the bases with one out.
The three base-runners all scored on a base-clearing, three-RBI triple from Greenslate. Greenslate was brought home on an RBI single from Swank. That gave the Yellow Jackets a 6-1 lead heading to the bottom of the ninth.
Illingworth threw one pitch in the bottom of the ninth as it a groundout for the first out. That was his final pitch of the night as he reached his maximum pitches allowed as Campbell White took the mound. Pelfrey reached on a hit-by-pitch. The Jackets then came away with a double play to end the game with a 6-1 victory.