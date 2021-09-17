ELYSIAN FIELDS – Despite being a 17-point underdog, the Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets came away with a 44-28 victory to upset the Daingerfield Tigers at home. The Yellow Jackets are now 3-1 overall as the Tigers fall to 2-2.
The Yellow Jackets had 18 first downs, rushed for 187 yards and threw for 130 for a total of 317 yards. Landon Swank went 6-of-14 for 130 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding 38 yards and one touchdown on eight carries. He found Bradan Manning three times for 66 yards and one touchdown. Cayden Plemmons was on the receiving end of three catches for 64 yards and one touchdown. William Goodnight led the rushing attack with 173 yards and two touchdowns.
Daingerfield had 235 yards total offense, 142 of which came on the ground and 93 through the air. The Tigers came away with 17 first downs. Aeryn Hampton went 10-of-27 for 93 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while leading the rushing attack with 12 carries for 101 yards and two scores. CJ Gilbert caught three passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.
The Yellow Jackets drew first blood when Swan connected with Plemmons for a 42-yard touchdown. The two then connected again on the 2-point conversion to give the Elysian Fields an 8-0 lead with 5:28 left in the first quarter.
Hampton put the Tigers on the scoreboard with a 12-yard run. The 2-point conversion failed as the Jackets led 8-6 with 9:08 left in the second quarter.
Goodnight picked up the loose ball on the kickoff return at the 15-yard line and went the distance for the 85-yard return. Swank then punched it in on the 2-point conversion to spread his team’s lead to double digits, 16-6, with 8:55 left in the first half.
Swank dropped a dime to Manning for a 40-yard gain and a few plays later, the two connected again, this time for an 18-yard score. Swank punched it in for another 2-point conversion to spread his team’s lead to 18 points with nine seconds left until halftime.
The Tigers took one last shot at the end zone but came up empty as the Jackets took their 24-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
A couple long runs by Goodnight led the Yellow Jackets deep into Daingerfield territory. Goodnight then went up the middle for a 15-yard run. Penalties put EF back on the PAT and the 2-point conversion failed. The Yellow Jackets led 30-14 with 1:10 left in the third quarter.
Goodnight gave his team a little more separation with a 15-yard run. The 2-point conversion failed as the Yellow Jackets led 30-14 with 1:10 to play in the third.
The first play of the fourth quarter saw Hampton go the distance on a 23-yard keeper. That made the score 30-20 with 11:50 left in regulation.
Goodnight broke one tackle after another and broke loose to the end zone for a 49-yard score. That put the Yellow Jackets up 36-20.
Swank took his turn to break tackles when he ran it in from 28 yards away. Dravian Rather ran it in for the 2-point conversion to make the score 44-20.
The Tigers scored the final points of the night with 2:14 left to play when Hampton connected with Gilbert for the 18-yard touchdown, then the 2-point conversion to make the final score 44-28.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action Friday night when they travel to Queen City to open up district play. Daingerfield will play host to DeKalb.