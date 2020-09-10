ELYSIAN FIELDS – Numbers told the story in Thursday night’s KYKX Game of The Week as the Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets defeated the Winona Wildcats in a 48-7 final. The win advances the Yellow Jackets to 2-0 on the season as the Wildcats fall to 0-3.
Elysian Fields had 456 yards of total offense, 278 coming on the ground and 178 through the air. Ryan Wilkerson went 16-of-22 for 178 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for two touchdowns. Trell Devers led the rushing attack with 17 carries for 169 yards and one touchdown. Jackson Illingworth had 56 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Braden Manning had three catches for 69 yards. Illingworth caught seven passes for 66 yards and one touchdown. Will Ford had five receptions for 40 yards and one score. The Jackets had 22 first downs.
Winona was held to just 59 yards of total offense, throwing for 88 while finishing with -29 rushing yards and came away with just four first downs. Julio Zuniga went 7-of-16 for 88 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Arimon Ford had five catches for 85 yards and the team’s only score.
Landon Swank intercepted a pass to end the first drive of the night and give the Jackets their first possession. That led to EF scoring its first points of the night when Illingworth went the distance on a 37-yard dash to the end zone. Wilkerson tacked on the extra point to give his Yellow Jackets a 7-0 leads with 10:02 left in the first quarter.
Swank intercepted his second interception on the next drive. Six plays later, Wilkerson found himself in the end zone on a one-yard quarterback sneak to give his team a 14-0 lead with 6:21 left in the opening quarter.
A 60-yard run by Devers put the Jackets deep inside Wildcat territory. A couple losses forced EF to face a fourth down and goal from the 14-yard line. Wilkerson found Illingworth in the end zone as the receiver made a leaping catch to spread the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 21-0.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard when Zuniga connected with Arimon Ford who went the distance for a 67-yard touchdown pass. Luis Salaises tacked on the extra point, making the score 21-7 with 6:41 left in the second quarter.
The Jackets found the end zone two more times in the first half. Illingworth took it in on an 18-yard spring to make it a 28-7 with 4:39 in the first half.
Wilkerson threw it on a slant pass to Will Ford who scored went all the way for the 25-yard strike. That made the score 35-7 with 2:19 left until halftime.
Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter and the next touchdown came with 10:15 left in the fourth quarter when Wilkerson scored on another quarterback keeper from a yard out. The extra point made it 42-7.
The next and final touchdown of the night also came from a yard out when Devers punched it into the end zone with 2:59 as the Yellow Jackets sealed up the 48-7 win.
Elysian Fields is slated to return to action Friday next Friday when it travels to Daingerfield to take on the Tigers. Winona will take on another Yellow Jackets team when it plays host to Alto.