J.D. Ballard singled in what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the third, and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets opened a best-of-three Class 3A area playoff series with a 4-3 win over Mount Vernon on Friday at ETBU’s Woods Field.
The teams will resume the series at 4:30 p.m. today at Rains High School in Emory. A third game would follow if needed.
Elysian Fields scored three times in the bottom of the second on RBI singles from Kip Lewis and Logan Presley and an RBI sacrifice fly by Noah Grubbs.
In the third, Jase Greenslate doubled with one man out, moving to third on a flyout and scoring on Ballard’s single to put the Yellowjackets in front 4-0.
Mount Vernon scored three times in the top of the sixth to make it a one-run game.
Presley and Greenslate had two hits apiece for Elysian Fields.
Ryan Wilkerson went the distance on the mound for the Yellowjackets, striking out six, walking three and giving up three earned runs.