The Wiley College baseball team end the 2022 season with 30 freshmen seeing action. The Wildcats fell in three games against Huston-Tillotson University Friday and Saturday.
Friday
GAME 1
H-TILLOTSON 14, WILEY 1: Wiley College was limited to four hits in the first game. It scored its only run in the sixth inning. With one out, Perez singled to right-center field. Russell brought him home with a double to left-center for his second hit of the game. Joe O’Bryant Jr. made his final career start and went 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four.
GAME 2
H-TILLOTSON 18, WILEY 10: The Wildcats fell behind after allowing five runs on five hits in the first. They got two runs back in the bottom half. Timmie Russell led off with a double and scored on a single by Jacob Perez. With two outs Matthew Drabbant brought home Daniel Cox, who singled.
Roman Sorrell held the Rams scoreless in the second. Drabbant threw out Devaun Anderson, who was attempting to steal second. Russell started a two-out rally with a single and advanced to second on an error by the right fielder. Perez drove him in with a single – which he advanced to second on the throw to the plate. Daniel Cox scored Perez with a single to short.
Huston-Tillotson responded with its own two-out rally in the third. It scored six runs on four consecutive hits. Two runs in the fifth put the Wildcats in a seven-run deficit. They rallied in the seventh inning. With one out, James Martinez doubled and Tre Wallace walked. Julian Rosales brought both players home with his second triple of the series. Perez singled to left to bring in Rosales. Jhan Carlos Javier walked with the bases loaded to trim the margin to three.
The Rams regained momentum in the eighth plating five runs. Wiley College was only able to get a hit in the final two innings. Perez picked up four hits, drove in three runs and scored two. Russell, Cox and Tre Wallace each had two hits. Russell added two runs. In his final career start, Sorrell went 5 1/3 innings and struck out two.
Saturday
GAME 3
H-TILLOTSON 15, WILEY 11: The Wildcats (5-41-1, 4-29) fell behind after allowing four runs on two hits. Three reached on walks and one was hit by a pitch. Wiley College answered in its first at-bat. Allan Mendoza led off with a walk and advanced to third on a throwing error. An error by the second baseman brought Mendoza home. Colby Chilek tied the game as he cleared the bases with a double.
Wiley College took its first lead of the series in the second inning. Tre Wallace led off with a bunt single and eventually scored on a throwing error by the pitcher. The Rams reclaimed the lead in the third on a double and home run. The Wildcats responded with Donovan Rice leading off the third with a single. Marquis Kuykendall doubled. Both runners scored on a single by Wallace.
Huston-Tillotson (14-32, 11-22) tied the game in the fifth inning. Chilek started the bottom half by reaching on an error. Kuykendall gave the lead back to the Wildcats with a double. They were unable to hold on as they gave up a run in the sixth. In the eighth inning, Wiley College had a letdown on defense as they committed four errors which resulted in six runs for the Rams.
The Wildcats had one last offensive burst in the ninth. Joe O’Bryant Jr. pinch hit and stroked the ball down the right field line for a triple – which was his first career hit. Jhan Carlos Javier hit a two-run home run for his second of the season.
Kuykendall went 3-for-4 with a run and RBI. Wallace went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. Jacob Perez came off the bench and singled in the eighth to finish his freshman season on a 14-game hitting streak. Nine Wildcats got hits.
In his final start on the mound in his freshman campaign, Jalen Porter tossed five innings and struck out six to finish with 60 for the year. Daniel Cox and Isaac Burciaga pitched the last four innings.
O’Bryant, Timmie Russell and Sorrell wrapped up their playing careers. The Wildcats concluded their time in the Red River Athletic Conference after being a member for 21 seasons. The vast majority of the team is expected to return and help them contend for their first Gulf Coast Athletic Conference title in 2023.