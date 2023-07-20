Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour
NEW BOSTON — Jace Biddy of Diana, Luke Martin of Linden, Dylan Stanley of Linden and Rylee Lovette of Longview were division winners on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Oak Grove Golf Course.

Biddy fired a 49 over nine holes to win the boys 10-11 division. The remaining divisions played 18 holes.

Martin had a 92 to win the boys 14-15 division. Stanley had an 89 to win the 16-up division, and Lovette won the girls 14-15 group with a 75.

Earning runner-up finishes were Jace James of Marshall (57, boys 10-11), Tripp Jackson of Henderson (95, boys 14-15), Austin Williams of Texarkana (93, boys 16-up) and Kyleigh Watt of Wake Village (96, girls 14-15).

Carson Caver of Atlanta was third in the boys 14-15 division with a 103, and Emma Jo McCall had a 98 to finish third in the girls 14-15 age group.

The tour will play 11 events this summer, including the Tournament of Champions to end the season.

Remaining stops are: Monday, July 24 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (Adult/Youth), Monday, July 31 at Crossing Creek in Longview and Monday, Aug. 7 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).

Events other than the July 6 stop at The Tempest begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. That tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m.

For information: (903) 753-1415 or https://form.jotform.com/230227943861155.

