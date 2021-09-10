Editor's note: While sitting in a staff meeting planning coverage for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, we began to realize that we each had our own very distinct memories. We are honored to share those memories with you.
Impossible to forget
"For those of us old enough to remember, Sept. 11, 2001 is impossible to forget. Even as we stared at the TV and watched everything unfold live, the magnitude of what was happening didn't even come close to sinking in at that moment. I remember telling myself maybe it's a movie, or someone is pulling a really bad joke. I knew that wasn't the case but the way I saw it was, "There's no way what it looks like is happening really is happening."
A million thoughts, questions and emotions flooded through our heads as we tried to make sense of it all, wishing we could help those stuck in the burning towers, many of whom we literally witnessed the final moments of their lives as they leaped from the buildings for a less painful way to die.
Obviously, I hope we never had a day as horrific as that of 20 years ago but if there was a silver lining, it was the way the country united in the wake of terror. That was the kind of unity our country could use today." — Sports Editor Nathan Hague
Shame, embarrassment at racism
"Sept. 11, 2001 started out like any other work day for me - nearing the end of another East Texas' summer, it was sunny and hot. I was working as a meter reader for AEP/SWEPCO and had just been dropped off by a coworker to walk-out a neighborhood in south Longview.
I had been walking the neighborhood, reading meters for less than an hour when that same coworker radioed me to say he was on his way to pick me up, he wanted to know what street I was on. When he pulled up, I climbed in the truck and at first worried something might have happened to my dad, Ronney Ortigo, who also worked at AEP/SWEPCO.
As we drove back to the AEP yard, my coworker explained an airplane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers in New York City and we were going back to the yard to watch on TV and see what was happening. This was the era of flip phones, there was no pulling out your cell phone and watching live news feeds.
When we walked back into the AEP yard's meter shop, employees from several departments were all standing, crowded together in front of the small TV we had hanging on the wall in the corner of the room. My coworkers and I watched the smoke billowing from the tower as we speculated how an airplane could have gone off course so badly as to hit a building in NYC.
As we watched the TV in real time, we stood in disbelief as another plane suddenly flew onto the screen and slammed into the second tower.
It was silent in the room for a few seconds while everyone tried to process what had just happened, then everyone began talking at once, "It's not an accident! That was intentional! There's no way this could be an accident! Is NYC under attack?"
At those last words, I remember feeling a cold wash of, I guess fear, flashing from the top of my body, through my chest, all the way to my feet. I told my coworker I wanted to go get my baby who was a year old and at a daycare in Hallsville. I asked if we could leave, he said no, not to go anywhere but all I could think about was picking up my daughter and checking in with my parents.
We stayed glued to the TV throughout the morning, as more coworkers came in from the field, abandoning their routes as word spread on the radios, we listened to the speculation, the accusations but mostly we watched the apocalyptic scenes of rescue and destruction in NYC - a place I had seldom thought of before that day.
No more meters were read that day. My eyes teared up here and there as I watched the horrific scenes on TV that day but I didn't actually cry until I was finally driving to pick up my daughter a few hours later, and as I drove down U.S. 80 from Longview to Hallsville, I saw several pickup trucks, with American flags mounted in the tailgates, driving up and down the highway.
They would drive down one side of U.S. 80, execute a U-turn and drive back the other side - over and over. I felt a fierce sense of pride in my fellow countrymen and in the resiliency of America as I watched those flags fly and remembered the scenes of rescue I had seen on TV that morning. Stranger helping stranger.
I remember wondering if Americans seeing their first flag flying after the events of Pearl Harbor felt that same pride and determination - a need to find justice for those killed. As the days after 9/11 ticked by and we learned more information about the orchestrators of the attacks, I experienced more new feelings I had never felt before.
My second job at that time was at a Subway inside a gas station in Longview. The owners of the gas station side were two Middle Eastern men who I had known and been friends with for the years I had worked at the restaurant. In the aftermath of 9/11, they took to wearing "God Bless America," and other American pride T-shirts to work everyday.
I witnessed those same men - my friends who had shared their food with me, their culture and even invited me into their homes to meet their wives and children - get accused of being terrorists. For the first time, I witnessed discrimination and it hurt my heart, but I also saw regular customers and others defend those men against accusation and I realized there will, thankfully, always be people who stand up for others, no matter their background or cultural differences.
As the war to end terrorism heated up in the coming years, I saw friends and relatives deploy to fight for those killed that fateful day on 9/11, many of them came home different than they left - physically, emotionally and mentally- even worse, some came home draped in that same flag that sparked so many emotions in me that day on 9/11.
As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I'm once again experiencing a variety of different emotions, shame and embarrassment because for the first time in my life, our country has abandoned its own citizens behind enemy lines.
Anger at the logistics of the troop withdrawal and those 13 U.S. troops killed by the awful decisions made by the higher ups. And yet, just as on 9/11 I feel a fierce sense of pride in those Americans who have now taken it upon themselves to once again go behind enemy lines, risking it all to save our fellow Americans and allies left stranded by this U.S. government.
Again, thankfully, there will always be people who stand up for others, no matter their background or cultural differences. Despite who may be in charge, despite terrible decisions being made by higher ups, the redemption and pride of our country will always come from those Americans who are willing to risk it all for their fellow man." — Education reporter Bridget Ortigo.
First ever memory holds powerful impact
"I was just five when the attacks on the World Trade Center occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, but it is one of my earliest memories. I remember so distinctly because I was in my kindergarten class during nap time when we all saw our teacher Mrs. Kerr, get up from her desk and flip on the TV.
For a five-year-old, getting the opportunity to watch TV during school time was exciting, so every single one of us sat up to watch as she flipped over to the news. That's how I saw the devastation that had occurred in New York City that day, with my teacher frantically flipping the screen off again when the second tower was struck down.
Later I remember my mother, screaming at my principal to allow her to take her child out of class, and crying on the phone to my Aunt as they couldn't get in contact with my uncle who was in NYC at the time. I remember the fear my parents felt and realizing for the first time that they weren't invincible; and with that came the realization that sometimes, horrible things can happen to good people." — City reporter Jessica Harker
United as one like never before
"The 9/11 terrorist attacks will forever be etched in my mind. It was my last year in undergrad at Texas Southern University. As I awoke in my campus apartments and prepared to get dressed for my first class of the day, I caught a glimpse of a broadcast on my TV screen. I noticed a sense of hysteria as I caught a snippet of a plane, crashing into a building, followed by smoke.
In my haste to get to class on time, it didn’t register to me what had just occurred. It didn’t hit me until I walked into my advanced reporting class, and saw everyone quietly sitting around the television in shock, more so in mourning.
Alarmed, sadness and fear overcame me as I realized what had transpired — America had been attacked on our own soil. The tragedy made me long for my loved ones. I immediately went into silent prayer for our country. I also rushed to call my family, and a longtime dear friend, who was states away in college, just to check in. I additionally checked on the welfare of a cousin, who was catching a flight to Pennsylvania that day. I was relieved to know she was OK. But, I was torn, just like the rest of America, by the invasion of our country.
We all wept for our nation, for the innocent ones that lost their lives, for their grieving families. That day changed the tone of America forever. Our hearts united as one like never before." Courts/County reporter Robin Richardson