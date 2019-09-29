Two minutes. Every two minutes, every day, a child is diagnosed with cancer.
Ashleigh Dinkins is working to change these odds by shaving her head and to raise money and awareness for children with cancer.
Dinkins donated her hair on Thursday to Children with Hair Loss, being sure to hold the event in September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.
She is working with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to raise money throughout this process, to help childhood cancer research.
So far she has been able to raise over $7,000, and the fundraiser will stay open until Oct. 5.
During the shaving process Dinkin’s hair weighed 10.8 ounces once cut off, and the longest braid was 28 inches.
Hairstylist Sherri Campbell who shaved Dinkin’s head said, “I have shaved people’s heads before, often times from women who are losing their hair from cancer treatments and just want it gone.”
It is for these women, and children suffering from cancer, that Dinkin’s said she chose to do this.
To donate to the cause visit www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/1033946/2019/about.