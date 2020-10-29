ASSOCIATED PRESS
There was a point while serving as interim coach of the Dallas Stars when Rick Bowness knew he didn’t want someone else to come in and take over the team. And that was even before they went to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Stars are still Bowness’ team.
Dallas officially removed the interim tag Thursday and gave the 65-year-old Bowness a two-year contract, making him the franchise’s 24th head coach, and ninth since moving to Dallas in 1993.
The move came a month after the season ended, with no certainty about when the next one will begin amid the pandemic.
“From January, I really started to enjoy it a lot more. And the thrill of the playoffs, it takes everyone to another level,” Bowness said. “Once the playoffs started, there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to keep keep doing this.”
General manager Jim Nill said he remembers calling Bowness into his office in December, telling him what was happening and asking if he wanted to be the interim head coach. They agreed then to get through the season before determining the coach’s role after that.
Bowness was 20-13-5 after becoming their interim head coach. He was in his second season as a Stars assistant for Jim Montgomery, who was fired and later went to alcohol rehabilitation.
“The first thing he said is ’I’ve got this.’ And he did have it. Right from day one, he grabbed the team,” Nill said. “That tells you that a coach is doing the right things, that they respect the coach, the coach respects them and he gets the most out of them.”
Stars captain Jamie Benn responded to the news with a single-emoji tweet — a grinning face and smiling eyes.
The Stars made it to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2000, in a season that was put on hold for 4 1/2 months because of the coronavirus and ended with two months inside the NHL bubble in Edmonton. They won the Western Conference before falling to Tampa Bay in six games.
The only NHL coaches other than Bowness to be an NHL head coach in parts of five different decades are Hall of Fame members Pat Quinn and Scotty Bowman.
Bowness had been a head coach for 501 games.