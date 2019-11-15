With cold weather approaching, the Marshall Fire Department wants the community to be safe while they keep warm this season.
“During the colder weather days, fires tend to increase not just here but all across the nation. Much of the increase in fires is attributed to the fact that people tend to spend more time indoors than out,” said Fire Marshal Joey Dunagan.
The use of alternative methods of heating homes, including space heaters and fires, as well as inexperienced people cooking or forgotten cooking projects increase, and tend to cause fires.
The MFD wants to remind everyone these fire safety tips:
- Make sure you have smoke alarms on every level of your home, outside each sleeping area, and in every bedroom. Test smoke alarms monthly and replace them if they are 10 years old or older.
- Cooking is the leading cause of all winter home fires. Never leave cooking operations unattended. Heating fires is the second leading cause of home fires during the winter.
- Never use extension cords with electric heaters. Always plug electric heaters directly into an outlet. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Only use heaters with automatic shut-offs. (If it tips over, it shuts off.)
- Chimneys must be properly cleaned and inspected by professionals prior to use.
- Stoves are for cooking and you should never use the tops of stoves (burners) as modified heaters to warm your home.
Dunagan said that along with regular fire safety issues surrounding the colder seasons, one new trend for Thanksgiving can also pose a fire safety risk, deep frying your turkey.
“Many families will be enjoying Thanksgiving and Christmas this year with turkey. Deep fried turkey has become more common in recent years for many. However, this practice, if done improperly can cause a fire,” Dunagan said. “The USFA offers tips to minimize the dangers related to deep frying your turkey.”
These tips include:
- Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors a safe distance from buildings and any other flammable materials.
- Never use turkey fryers in a garage or on a wooden deck.
- Make sure the fryers are used on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping.
- Never leave the fryer unattended. Most units do not have thermostat controls. If you do not watch the fryer carefully, the oil will continue to heat until it catches fire.
- Never let children or pets near the fryer even if it is not in use. The oil inside the cooking pot can remain dangerously hot hours after use.
- To avoid oil spillover, do not overfill the fryer.
- Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles. If possible, wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from oil splatter.
- Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and be careful with marinades. Oil and water do not mix, and water causes oil to spill over causing a fire or even an explosion hazard.