ASSOCIATED PRESS
The strategy of reigning Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi throughout a fast-paced, race-against-the-clock pole vault competition: keep cool.
Not exactly easy on a sweltering day or with a shaky hand struggling to set the bar back on the holder late in the competition.
The Greek standout stayed calm and collected as she outpaced two fellow pole vaulters to take home top honors Saturday in the second edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash staged at their own training facilities.
With the temperature hovering around 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) in Athens, Stefanidi cleared a height of 4 meters (13 feet, 1 ½ inches) a total of 34 times over a 30-minute span in a rare track and field competition held during the coronavirus pandemic.
Two-time U.S. indoor winner Katie Nageotte cleared the bar 30 times from her training facility in Marietta, Georgia. Commonwealth Games champion Alysha Newman of Canada had 21 clearances in Bolton, Ontario, during their head-to-head-to-head showdown.
“I very much enjoyed it,” Stefanidi said.
Stefanidi was cruising along before things got a little tighter near the end. An exhausted Stefanidi struggled to get the bar back on the holder after a miss with about three minutes to go. It kept twisting out of her hands.
She had a big enough lead, though.
“I feel it was the bar, not me — the bar’s fault,” cracked Stefanidi, who won Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games. “I didn’t expect my upper body to get this tired. I could not keep my hands steady.”