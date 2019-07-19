Sunday, July 21
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA Drag Racing: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Morrison, Colo.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Week 5: From Oklahoma City, Okla.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France: Stage 15, 115 miles, Limoux to Foix, France
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland
7 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland
11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, final round, Nicholasville, Ky.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — U.S. Open Championship: Teams TBD, 10th grade, Westfield, Ind.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — U.S. Open Championship: Teams TBD, 10th grade, Westfield, Ind.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier Lacrosse League: All-Star Game: From Los Angeles, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — Colorado at NY Yankees
1:30 p.m.
MLB — 2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies: From Cooperstown, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.
ESPN — International Champions Cup: Juventus vs. Tottenham, Singapore
4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: D.C. United at Atlanta United
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Seattle
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: North Carolina at Chicago
SWIMMING
2 p.m.
NBC — FINA World Championships: Day 1, South Korea (taped)
TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Columbus Regional: Teams TBD, regional final, Columbus, Ohio
2 p.m.
ESPN — Lexington Regional: Teams TBD, regional final, Lexington, Ky.
TENNIS
4 p.m.
CBS — WTT: Philadelphia at Vegas
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBA — Atlanta at Washington
6 p.m.
NBA — Indiana at Chicago ---