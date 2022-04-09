STATE
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven people were injured in a "major collision" Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn't require hospitalization.
The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.
NATION
Police: 3 dead in gun range shooting; 40 weapons stolen
ATLANTA (AP) — Police are searching for at least one armed suspect in connection with the killing of the owner of a gun range in Georgia and his wife and grandson, authorities said Saturday.
The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the bodies of the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range, along with his wife and grandson.
According to WSB-TV, Grantville Police identified the victims as the gun range owner, Thomas Hawk, 75; his wife, Evelyn, 75; and their grandson, Luke, 17.
Police Chief Steve Whitlock said the Hawk family was well-known and well-respected in their small, tight-knit community. The Hawks had operated Lock Stock & Barrel for nearly 30 years. Their grandson was on spring break, helping his grandparents at the shop.
Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean at Detroit show
DETROIT (AP) — Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show Friday.
The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend.
White asked her to marry him during a rendition of song 'Hotel Yorba' and right before the lyric "let's get married."
Jean, a fellow Detroit native, teared up and said yes, the Detroit Free Press reported. White then carried her offstage.
The two later re-emerged for an encore and married in an onstage ceremony officiated by Ben Swank, a co-founder of White's record label.
Jean is part of the label's garage goth rock band Black Belles, which is on hiatus, and is also signed by his label as a solo artist.
White, who founded the White Stripes, was previously married twice. His Friday show was his first hometown solo show since 2018, and kicked off his Supply Chain Issues Tour and release of his new album "Fear of the Dawn."
Juvenile lifer seeks reprieve amid broader push for leniency
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Shortly after Riley Briones Jr. arrived in federal prison, he cut his long, braided hair in a symbolic death of his old self.
As the leader of a violent gang and just shy of 18, Briones drove the getaway car in a robbery turned deadly on the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community outside Phoenix in 1994. He was convicted of murder and given a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
In prison, he has been baptized a Christian, ministers to other inmates who call him Brother Briones, got his GED and has a spotless disciplinary record, his attorneys say in their latest bid to get the now 45-year-old's sentence cut short.
"He's clearly on the side of the line where he should be walking free," said his attorney, Easha Anand.
Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — In the days after a group of West Point cadets on spring break were sickened by fentanyl-laced cocaine at a South Florida house party, community activists sprang into action.
They blitzed beaches, warned spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs cut with the dangerous synthetic opioid and offered an antidote for overdoses, which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Street teams stood under the blistering sun, handing out beads, pamphlets and samples of naloxone, a drug known by the brand name Narcan, which can revive overdose victims.
"We weren't sure how people would react," said Thomas Smith, director of behavioral health services for The Special Purpose Outreach Team, a local mobile medical program. "But the spring breakers have been great. Some say, 'I don't do drugs, but my buddy sometimes does something stupid.' They are happy to get Narcan."
Smith's team pulls up to Fort Lauderdale beach in a brightly colored mobile clinic van. They walk the sidewalks that run parallel to the beach, across the main drag from the bustling oceanfront clubs and restaurants.
WORLD
Anxious about refugees, Polish cities reject memorial sirens
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Anxious about the wellbeing of their Ukrainian refugees, city mayors across Poland are refusing the government's instructions to sound air raid alarm sirens Sunday as part of memorial observances for Poland's 2010 presidential plane crash.
The right-wing central government wants the sirens to go off at 0641 GMT Sunday, the exact time the plane crashed in Russia 12 years ago, killing President Lech Kaczynski and 95 other prominent Poles.
Kaczynski was the twin of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is the ruling Law and Justice party's leader and Poland's key politician.
But city mayors, who represent local governments, are refusing to do that, saying it will be an unnecessary trauma for people — especially children — who recently fled their homes at the sound of air raid sirens and headed to shelters to avoid Russian bombings since it attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24.