STATE
GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man who was arrested and charged with murder a year ago in a fatal shooting near Greenville, Texas, before being cleared is suing the county sheriff’s office, sheriff and law enforcement officials for more than $3 million. The lawsuit by Brandon Gonzales, 24, filed Tuesday and first reported Greenville Herald-Banner alleges false arrest and imprisonment and malicious prosecution. It names the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Randy Meeks, an unidentified informant and the officer who arrested him two days after the Oct. 26, 2019, shooting that killed two men and left 12 people injured near Greenville, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas. Gonzales was released Nov. 6 after the sheriff’s office said information favorable to him was discovered and asked prosecutors drop charges.
EL PASO (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday joined several El Paso County restaurant owners in suing to block a county order shutting down all non-essential activities for two weeks. The suit, filed in state court in El Paso, comes a day after County Judge Ricardo Samaniego ordered the shutdown amid a skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases he said was “overwhelming” the county’s medical resources.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican television journalist has been shot to death in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, across from El Paso, Texas, prosecutors reported Friday. Prosecutors in Chihuahua state said journalist Arturo Alba Medina was found shot to death on a street late Thursday. They said at least two assailants were involved in the attack and pledged to bring the killers to justice. Prosecutors said Alba Medina worked as a TV anchor and served as spokesman for a local college, the Instituto Tecnológico of Ciudad Juárez. Local media said he hosted the Telediario news show on Multimedios Televisión, and had reported on crime and violence.
NATION
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to take “extraordinary measures” to deliver ballots in time to be counted in Wisconsin and around Detroit, including using a priority mail service. Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, issued the order on Friday after being presented with data showing on-time delivery of ballots sent by voters was too slow in Michigan and Wisconsin. They are both “battleground states” in the November election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans who have lost health insurance in an economy shaken by the coronavirus can sign up for taxpayer-subsidized coverage starting Sunday. It’s not a new COVID relief program from the government but the return of annual sign-up season under the Affordable Care Act, better known as “Obamacare.” Open enrollment lasts through Dec. 15. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which runs HealthCare.gov, says premiums are down slightly on average for 2021 and most people will have at least three insurers from which to pick plans. Lower-income people and even middle-class families may qualify for tax credits that can greatly reduce what they pay monthly for premiums.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Tensions boiled over into unrest late Friday following a vigil for a Black man shot and killed by law enforcement in a city near Portland, Oregon, in southwestern Washington state.
Mourners gathered in Hazel Dell, an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington, where family and friends say Kevin E. Peterson Jr., 21, was shot Thursday night. The city is about 12 miles north of Portland.
WORLD
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks. On the day the U.K. passed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, Johnson made a sudden about-face and confirmed that stringent restrictions on business and daily life would begin Thursday and last until Dec. 2. He said at a televised news conference that “no responsible prime minister” could ignore the grim figures.
LYON, France (AP) — A Greek Orthodox priest was shot Saturday while he was closing his church in the French city of Lyon, and authorities locked down part of the city to hunt for the assailant, authorities said.
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Thousands of people on Saturday poured into the streets in Montenegro despite soaring coronavirus infections to mourn the death of the top Serbian Orthodox Church bishop in the country. Huge crowds gathered around the main church in the capital, Podgorica, where the body of Bishop Amfilohije was brought in an open casket ahead of the funeral on Sunday. The mourners lined up to pass by the coffin and pay respects.
BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of people took to Iraq’s streets on Sunday to mark one year since mass anti-government demonstrations swept the country, with police firing tear gas in central Baghdad to stop protesters from crossing strategic bridges and both sides reporting injuries. Protesters marched in the capital and several southern cities — including Najaf, Nasiriyah and Basra — to renew demands for an end to corruption by Iraq’s political establishment. When dozens of protesters attempted to scale cement barriers on Jumhuriya and Sinak bridges, security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowds.