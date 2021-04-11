STATE
HOUSTON (AP) — Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, said Saturday that he has undergone eye surgery and will be virtually sightless for a month.
Crenshaw, 37, is a Navy veteran who lost his right eye and suffered damage to his left eye in 2012 when a homemade bomb exploded when he was deployed to Afghanistan.
“The blast from 2012 caused a cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina,” Crenshaw said in a statement. “It was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened.”
Crenshaw said the retina to his left eye was found to be detaching after he went to an ophthalmologist on Thursday because of dark, blurry vision, and that he underwent surgery on Friday.
Police arrest man accused of carjacking good Samaritan
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The family of a 62-year-old woman who was struck with her own vehicle in New Mexico after a man she offered to help stole her car earlier this week has said she is still in a Texas hospital, a television station reported.
Alyson Lyons was taken to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday and is receiving treatment for severe road rash, gashes to her head, a fractured wrist and her legs, which were run over by a car, KRQE-TV reported Friday.
Her great niece Nneka Truex said Lyons paid for a man’s meal at IHOP because he couldn’t cover it and offered to drive him to a truck stop in Roswell on Tuesday around 4 p.m. On the way, the man allegedly pulled a knife on Lyons, attempted to force her out of the vehicle and drove off in her Toyota Corolla, she said.
New Mexico State Police launched a search for the vehicle and an officer attempted a traffic stop after identifying it on U.S. Highway 285 north of Roswell. Police said the driver — later identified as 22-year-old Mario Caballero — refused to pull over, prompting a high-speed pursuit. Police said the vehicle reached speeds of up to 120 mph.
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother
HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.
The infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning, said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge.
Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.
“I just want to take this moment and plead with parents and guardians all over to not allow your firearms to be accessible to anyone in the house. Lock them up. There are things that you can do to render that weapon safe. Please pray for this family. This is just a tragic event,” Baimbridge said.
NATION
Protest near Masters pushes back against Georgia voting law
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — About two dozen protesters turned out near Augusta National on Saturday, objecting to Georgia’s new voting law during the third round of the Masters.
The group held signs that said “Let Us Vote” and “Protect Georgia Voting Rights,” drawing both jeers and cheers from motorists on busy Washington Road.
One man passing by shouted an insult against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who signed new voter restrictions into law last month. But another yelled at protesters, “C’mon, you can vote! Get out of here!”
Georgia’s law — which opponents say is designed to reduce the impact of minority voters by making it more difficult to cast a ballot — has drawn fire from around the country.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death has introduced viewers from around the world to a vast array of defense and prosecution tactics aimed at swaying the jury.
Some strategies and terms that have become part of Derek Chauvin’s trial are rare outside criminal courtrooms. The Associated Press has taken closer looks into them to better explain what viewers are seeing and hearing.
Video shows Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds last May 25. But defense attorneys are tasked with casting doubt on whether the former officer was directly responsible for the Black man’s death. They’ve sought to argue that other factors, such as drug use, may have killed him.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — After a deadly year in New York’s nursing homes, state lawmakers have passed legislation intended to hold facility operators more accountable for neglect and potentially force them to spend more on patient care.
Rules passed in recent days as part of a state budget deal would require for-profit homes to spend at least 70% of their revenue on direct patient care, including 40% on staffers who work directly with residents.
Under the deal, set to be signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, home operators will also face limits on their profit margins. Any profits in excess of 5% would have to be sent to the state.
WORLD
LONDON (AP) — As many as 60 countries, including some of the world’s poorest, might be stalled at the first shots of their coronavirus vaccinations because nearly all deliveries through the global program intended to help them are blocked until as late as June.
COVAX, the global initiative to provide vaccines to countries lacking the clout to negotiate for scarce supplies on their own, has in the past week shipped more than 25,000 doses to low-income countries only twice on any given day. Deliveries have all but halted since Monday.
During the past two weeks, according to data compiled daily by UNICEF, fewer than 2 million COVAX doses in total were cleared for shipment to 92 countries in the developing world — the same amount injected in Britain alone.