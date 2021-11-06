In this April 15, 1989, photo police, stewards and supporters tend and care for wounded supporters on the field at Hillsborough Stadium, in Sheffield, England. The 96 Liverpool soccer fans who died in the Hillsborough Stadium disaster were “unlawfully killed” because of errors by the police, a jury concluded Tuesday, April 26, 2016. The crowd deaths at a Houston music festival on Friday have added to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event.