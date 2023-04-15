STATE
Father of slain protestor speaks out after Abbott pushes for pardon
Steve Foster remembers how nervous he felt as he flew to Austin from Denver late on April 5 — it was the first time in the state capital since 2020, the year his son was gunned down while attending a Black Lives Matter protest in the city with his fiancée.
Foster said he left Texas because of the painful memories related to the fatal shooting, which occurred July 25, 2020 near the corner of Fourth Street and Congress Avenue in downtown Austin. He also avoided going to the murder trial of Daniel Perry, an U.S. Army sergeant from North Texas, who claimed that he shot Garrett Foster, who was 28 years old at the time, out of self-defense.
“I didn’t go to the entire trial was because I didn’t want to rehash it all and go through it all in my head,” Foster said.
Foster found courage to sit through the closing arguments of the trial last week, and saw Perry being put in handcuffs after a 12-person jury on Friday found him guilty of murder. Perry’s sentencing has not been scheduled.
“I thought we had closure, this is the end,” Foster recalled.
But Foster said the closure his family finally got was disrupted by Gov. Greg Abbott, who tweeted a day after Perry’s guilty verdict that he was “working as swiftly as Texas law allows” to pardon the convicted Army sergeant. Some conservatives, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, have criticized Perry’s conviction.
Foster said he is angry his son’s death has been politicized.
“The governor saying that he’s going to pardon without even looking at the evidence? That’s 100% political; that’s not him saying I think this guy is innocent, that’s just him saying I need my voters to support me so I’m gonna pardon this guy,” Foster said.
Garrett Foster grew up in Plano and met his fiancée Whitney Mitchell, who is Black, in North Texas. The couple attended multiple rallies in downtown Austin following the police slayings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
NATION
Congress will miss its budget deadline. That’s not unusual
WASHINGTON — Unlike the annual tax-filing deadline at roughly the same time, Congress’ April 15 target date for agreeing on a joint budget resolution is set to come and go with no practical effect on the everyday lives of Americans.
But that won’t stop the two parties and budget hawks off of Capitol Hill from carping about another year of failure to live up to one of lawmakers’ basic responsibilities.
“[B]udgeting is a fundamental part of governing, and the fact that Congress has not taken this role seriously shows just how broken our budget process has become,” Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas said in a statement.
And this year is especially fraught because Washington is stuck in a debate over legislation with a sweeping impact on U.S. households as well as global financial markets: the $31.4 trillion statutory federal borrowing cap that the Treasury Department estimates could start to bite as early as June.
President Joe Biden says he won’t even discuss House GOP proposals to curb spending they want to attach to a debt limit increase without first seeing the Republican budget blueprint. But that budget document is on indefinite hold due to internal House GOP infighting, despite earlier pledges to unveil it prior to the April 15 deadline.
There’s just one problem: Since 1985 when the April 15 target was established, the House and Senate have only agreed on a joint budget resolution by that date on four occasions, according to the Congressional Research Service.
The most recent was 20 years ago, when the GOP Congress in 2003 adopted a budget paving the way for the second of Republican President George W. Bush’s two major tax-cut laws using the reconciliation process. That maneuver, which is only available if Congress adopts a joint budget, makes legislation immune from a Senate filibuster if it adheres to the budget resolution’s targets.
In another indication of how “broken” the process has become, in MacGuineas’ words, Congress seems unlikely to even try to do a joint budget at all this year.
While House Budget Chairman Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, still says the House version of a blueprint is “forthcoming,” Senate Budget Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., has given no indication he plans to write one, with prospects for House-Senate agreement remote to begin with at best.
Woman attacked at her home after ex-boyfriend mistakenly released
CHICAGO — For more than an hour last Friday, a South Shore woman said she lived in fear of a violent death at the hands of her former boyfriend, who allegedly had forced his way into her apartment, brutally beat her and threatened her life.
The woman said she received a literal lifeline during the afternoon attack as she was punched in the face, beaten with a mop handle and received a broken right hand and nose. Someone from the Cook County state’s attorney’s office called to warn her that the ex-boyfriend — who had been ordered to stay away — hadn’t shown up at a scheduled court hearing that day.
“At the time, I had two thoughts in my mind: I said either I’m going to die or I’m going to get out,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told a Tribune reporter in a telephone interview several days after the latest attack. “And I got out,” she said, her voice cracking.
Though badly injured and bleeding from repeated blows to her head, face and mouth, the woman said she played it cool over the phone, pretending to be speaking with someone for a job offer so as not to tip off the angry man. Her short, cryptic responses were enough to trigger the official to send police to her apartment.
The move, she said, likely saved her life as the ex-boyfriend, Joseph S. McDonald, fled out the apartment back door when she ran to a window to get the responding officer’s attention.
What the woman said she didn’t know at the time was that a simple error freed McDonald from jail custody for a similarly violent attack he allegedly made on her in mid-March. He was released without having to post bail or be outfitted with a GPS monitor.
McDonald, a 52-year-old with a history of domestic battery cases, now faces separate felony charges of aggravated domestic battery in Friday’s attack, which left the woman, 35, bandaged and bruised, unable to take her young son for Easter.
Still healing from the recent attack, the woman explained that she was speaking out to prevent similar blunders from happening again, though she said that the attack left her mentally and physically traumatized.
Meanwhile, offices within the Cook County court system blamed each other for the error. The sheriff’s office claimed it didn’t receive vital paperwork showing a new felony case against McDonald had begun the very same day his domestic battery case was dropped, while a spokesperson for Clerk of the Circuit Court Iris Y. Martinez said records from McDonald’s cases the day of his release were properly forwarded to the jail.
WORLD
Drones sold at Walmart help keep Ukraine in the battle for Bakhmut
BAKHMUT, Ukraine — The Russian infantrymen slinked back and forth in twos and threes to a house in one of this embattled city’s devastated neighborhoods, ferrying ammunition, an automatic grenade launcher and a heavy machine gun ahead of a planned attack.
Hidden in a high-rise, a pair of Ukrainian soldiers watched it all on a feed from the consumer drone they were piloting.
One of the pilots, whose military nickname is Liova, trained the camera on a pair of soldiers next to the house.
“I see two ... moving,” said the other pilot, who calls himself Tezka, speaking into a chat server.
In a basement a few miles from the house, commanders from the 251st Battalion studied the drone feed. They barely seemed to notice the steady beat of incoming fire or the bup-bup-bup of a barrage of rockets — even when one landed close enough to shake the floor.
The battalion’s mortar commander, who goes by the name Zeus, called up the GPS coordinates of the house on a tablet, pressed a drop-down menu to select a weapon and ordnance type and put the information into a ballistic calculator. Switching between his smartphone and an encrypted radio, he instructed soldiers at another location to dial in their 82-millimeter mortar.
“Time to target, 32 seconds,” one responded. The drone watched overhead: The first shot went wide.
Zeus stared at the screen. This time he ignored the ballistic calculator and eyeballed the adjustment.
A direct hit.
The long fight for Bakhmut has been block-by-block, house-by-house savagery grinding up men, materiel and masonry. But backing it is a parallel sort of combat, one that juxtaposes 19th and early 20th century weapons such as artillery and mortars with 21st century consumer tech — drones, messaging apps, teleconferencing services, satellite internet terminals, cloud-synced mapping software.
An hour after the attack on the house, the Russians were in retreat. Another round took out their cache of explosives. Through the drone, Tezka saw one soldier wounded, another tending to him, while three more brought a stretcher.
Zeus spoke into an encrypted radio. The mortar fired again, and the soldiers disappeared in a puff of smoke.
The men in the command center cheered as they watched the carnage unfold. One soldier lost his helmet as he crawled and then limped. Another staggered away. A third blast bloomed near them as they escaped, leaving behind at least four dead and one wounded.
On Thursday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that its forces had encircled Bakhmut. Earlier in the week, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian oligarch whose mercenary group Wagner spearheads the campaign on the city, said his fighters controlled 80% of Bakhmut. Ukrainian officials denied both claims but did not specify how much of the city remains under their control.
Outnumbered and outgunned, Ukrainian forces have mounted a fierce defense by utilizing tools both primitive and new.
They have achieved some success. In a batch of classified documents leaked to social media in recent days, a U.S. government assessment characterized Russia’s advances in Bakhmut during the second half of last year as “sluggish,” with its forces advancing an average of just 1.7 miles each month. The Times could not verify the authenticity of the document.
Risk of Chinese economic blockade has Taiwan preparing response
Taiwan is working with friendly nations on how to respond to a possible economic blockade by China, a scenario that appears more likely than a direct military attack on the island, according to a senior Taiwanese diplomat.
Chinese military exercises are increasingly aimed at “winning the war without an actual fight,” Taiwan’s deputy Foreign Minister Roy Chun Lee said in an interview. “An economic blockade is, for sure, one of the possible options that China is seriously looking at.”
Lee’s remarks came after the People’s Liberation Army conducted three days of military drills around Taiwan, a response to President Tsai Ing-wen’s travel through the U.S., where she met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told Bloomberg that the intensity of the latest exercises was on a par with Beijing’s reaction last August, when then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island.
While Beijing and Washington disagree on everything from technology to human rights, China views Taiwan as its territory and a top national security priority. That, combined with President Joe Biden’s repeated vows to defend the island if it’s attacked, have fueled concerns that Taiwan could be the next geopolitical flashpoint after Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Lee said Chinese President Xi Jinping will have to take into account the costs any conflict would have on his nation’s economy.