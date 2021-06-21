Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.