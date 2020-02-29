Whether you want to boost the beauty of your home for your own enjoyment or you’re looking to sell in the near future, experts recommend taking a top-down approach to evaluate the outside of your home.
“When making updates to your home exterior, it’s helpful to think of how all the parts of the whole work together to create a unified look,” says Kate Smith, chief color maven with Sensational Color.
With that in mind, here are a few remodeling ideas to get you started:
The Roof
A new roof not only adds aesthetic appeal, it can add value too. Indeed, Remodeling’s Cost vs. Value 2020 report shows that a roof replacement can have a return-on-investment of over 60 percent.
Composite roofing is particularly durable, long-lasting and low-maintenance, and an all-around smart investment. Not only does a high-quality roof help home-sellers get foot traffic, but the low-maintenance aspect really resonates with house-hunters. An attractive, more affordable alternative to the real thing, the composite slate and shake roofing options available from manufacturers like DaVinci Roofscapes, for example, reduce pesky maintenance concerns, offering impact-, fire- and wind-resistance, as well as the peace of mind that comes with a strong warranty.
This is also a good choice for both those with a clear color palette in mind, and those who might need some direction, as free resources on the DaVinci Roofscapes site include a Color Visualizer offering users the ability to see how different colors may look on their home exteriors, as well as a variety of free e-books with project inspiration and advice. To learn more, visit www.davinciroofscapes.com.
“Using these free color tools can be both fun and empowering,” says Smith. “They take the guesswork out of crafting a pleasing exterior color palette for the home and help create increased curb appeal.”
Siding
If your home sports traditional siding, you may have noticed that the tiles contract and expand in fluctuating weather conditions and temperatures. What’s more, the color of these often-times thin and flimsy materials can fade quickly.
Rather than replacing siding with more of the same, consider composite siding built to resist impact, fire, mold, algae, insects, salt air and high winds. The hand-split shake siding available from DaVinci Roofscapes is made of virgin resins, UV and thermal stabilizers, plus a highly-specialized fire retardant. Whether you add accent panels with composite siding or go for the whole house, this can add a hassle-free aesthetic benefit to your home and boost its value.
Walkways
Cracked or uneven walkways and steps are not only an eyesore, they can present a tripping hazard to you and guests. Evaluate whether it’s time to give yours an overhaul. Be sure to select low-maintenance materials that complement the look of the other elements of your exterior. This is a good time to consider lighting that adds drama to the walkway at night and makes for safer walking.
Sprucing up? Go for high-impact projects that boost curb appeal and add value to the home.