FORT WORTH (AP) — Mike Miles scored 26 points, Xavier Cork dunked for the go-ahead bucket late and TCU boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes by rallying for a 69-66 upset of No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday night.
The Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8 Big 12) trailed by 11 points early in the second half and went ahead for the first time after the break on a 3-pointer by Francisco Farabello for a 61-60 lead.
TCU won the second of four consecutive games against ranked opponents after losing a 10-point lead in the second half at 20th-ranked Texas. The next two are back-to-back against No. 5 Kansas. Winning one of the four helps the Horned Frogs' resume significantly.
Farabello's bucket started a stretch of seven consecutive possessions in which the lead changed hands inside the 4-minute mark. That run ended on a shot-clock violation by the Red Raiders (22-7, 11-5) after Cork's dunk put TCU ahead 67-66 with 1:11 remaining.
Miles made one of two free throws with 24 seconds to go, but former Texas Tech player Micah Peavy stole a pass with 11 seconds remaining.
Peavy missed a free throw that would have put the Horned Frogs up four, but Terrence Shannon Jr. and Adonis Arms missed 3-pointers before Peavy got a rebound.
After Peavy missed two more free throws, the Red Raiders called timeout as the buzzer sounded, leading to 0.5 seconds being put on the clock. Bryson Williams, who scored 21 points, caught the long inbound pass and hit a turnaround 3-pointer, but it was after the buzzer.
TCU students celebrated with players at midcourt with the officials roped off checking the replay, which confirmed that Williams' shot was late. Texas Tech's four-game winning streak ended.
Emanuel Miller scored 11 points for the Horned Frogs, and Damion Baugh added 10.
Arms had 15 points for the Red Raiders, while Warren scored 12.
Allen scores 26, No. 20 Texas beats West Virginia 82-81
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — This time around, Texas senior Timmy Allen played more like himself against West Virginia.
Allen scored 15 of his season-high 26 points over the final 10 minutes, and the 20th-ranked Longhorns beat the Mountaineers 82-81 on Saturday.
Allen also grabbed 10 rebounds. He went 7 for 9 from the field and 12 for 16 at the line.
The forward was limited to eight points in a 74-59 win over the Mountaineers on Jan. 1.
"We were watching film from our first game against them and it didn't even look like me," Allen said. "I looked passive and I looked not as strong, so I just wanted to come out and be aggressive."
Allen's brother, Teddy, was a popular backup player at West Virginia in 2017-18 before transferring after his freshman season. Timmy Allen said he doesn't know if that was a factor in how he performed Saturday, other than it helped him focus. He was eager after the game to call his sibling, who now plays at New Mexico State.
"I've been thinking about it all day," Timmy Allen said. "I mean, that's my brother. That's my best friend."
Marcus Carr had 15 points for the Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12), and Jase Febres scored a season-high 14.
Texas trailed by 10 midway through the second half, but it rallied in time to earn its second straight win and improve to 4-6 on the road.
"That's as happy as our locker room has been all year," Texas coach Chris Beard said.
Malik Curry scored a season-high 27 points for last-place West Virginia (14-15, 3-13). Taz Sherman added 13 points and Gabe Osabuohien had 12.
After starting the season 12-1, the Mountaineers have lost six straight and 13 of their last 14 games.
West Virginia was in position to post a big win. But Texas went ahead to stay on a 3-pointer by Febres with 4:38 remaining.
"We're up 10, and we do the dumbest things," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "We've got guys trying to make plays that have no business trying to make plays. You can't keep making the same mistakes. We forced things that just weren't there."
Carr flipped in an off-balance shot in the lane for an 80-76 lead with 1:47 left. Curry made a layup, was fouled and sank a free throw with 11 seconds left to close the gap to 82-81.
Texas lost the ensuing inbounds pass when the ball went out of bounds off Andrew Jones with 9 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, Sherman inbounded the ball to Curry, who missed a jumper from the top of the key.
"I don't know how you're going to get a better shot," Huggins said.
Allen was fouled getting the rebound with 1 second left. He missed both free throws but West Virginia couldn't get a shot off in time.
Texas shot 63% (26 of 41) from the floor and outrebounded the Mountaineers 28-17.
But the Longhorns were held to one field goal and committed five turnovers over the first six minutes of the second half, allowing West Virginia to gain momentum before Allen took over down the stretch.
Radford leads hot-shooting Texas A&M over Ole Miss 76-66
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as Texas A&M built a big lead and then cruised to a 76-66 victory over Mississippi on Saturday.
Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) has won three of its last four since ending a seven-game skid. Ole Miss (13-16, 4-12) has lost six of its last seven games.
The Aggies scored the first 14 points of the game and led 46-23 at the break, shooting 68% (19 of 28) from the floor in the first half. Radford made a pair of 3-pointers and 7 of 8 field goals. Ole Miss shot 36% (9 of 25) and missed eight 3-point attempts in the half.
Radford grabbed seven rebounds, was 8-of-12 shooting and has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games. Hassan Diarra added 13 points and Quenton Jackson 11. The Aggies finished 27 of 50 (54%) from the floor and 17 of 23 from the free-throw line.
Henry Coleman III, who led the Aggies with 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting in a 16-point victory over Ole Miss on Jan. 11, had nine points and seven rebounds in this one.
Matthew Murrell scored 20 points to lead Ole Miss. Tye Fagan added 10 points and a career-high eight assists. The Rebels didn't get within 10 points until about two minutes remained.
The Aggies have won six of the last eight games in the series.