HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson learned from a high school coach that no matter how good or bad a game was, he had to move on to the next one quickly, or “snap and clear,” as his old coach used to say.
That mantra will be perhaps more important than usual this week as Watson and the Texans look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Baltimore when they host Indianapolis tonight with the AFC South lead on the line.
“That was our theme all through my high school career where good or bad, you’re always going on to the next play,” Watson said. “And OB (coach Bill O’Brien) always says you’re only as good as your next game, you’re only as good as your next play. So you’ve got to continue to have that mindset because you can never get too comfortable in this league.”
The Texans and Watson were anything but comfortable on Sunday when he was sacked six times and had two turnovers in a 41-7 dismantling by the Ravens.
The Colts are on the opposite end of the spectrum, entering this matchup of 6-4 teams after beating the Jaguars 33-13 last week. Like Watson, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is looking forward instead of dwelling on the last game — especially with the short week.
“Everybody on the team understands the quick turnaround we have,” he said. “Everybody understands that they’re going through the same thing we’re going through. I think as one of the leaders you don’t have to make a huge production about it. You just go out there ... and understand the focus we need because we’re not going to get the same practice reps we would during a regular week.”
Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins said he started looking ahead to Indianapolis in the fourth quarter against the Ravens when it was clear the game was out of reach. The Texans don’t want to build up this game too much but know that losing to the Colts twice in one season would make it difficult to reach their goal of winning the division.
“It’s a big game,” Hopkins said.