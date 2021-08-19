State Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston, left, and Rep. Garnet F. Coleman, D-Houston, enter the House Chamber at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday Aug. 19, 2021. A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended Thursday when some Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., dropped their holdout, paving the way for Republicans to resume pushing an elections overhaul.