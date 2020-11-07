AUSTIN — The Texas secondary has experienced issues this season, allowing some long completions and committing too many pass interference penalties.
But on Saturday, the Longhorns’ defensive backs made critical plays. Texas stopped West Virginia on fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, enabling the No. 22 Longhorns to escape with a 17-13 victory.
Early in the quarter, when the Mountaineers faced fourth-and-1 at the Texas 16, they failed to convert when Jarret Doege’s pass to Mike O’Laughlin was broken up by B.J. Foster in the end zone.
Then, with less than five minutes remaining, Doege threw incomplete to Ali Jennings on fourth-and-1 at the Texas 8 with Chris Brown hounding the receiver.
Texas (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) overcame an offense that produced nearly 100 yards and 27 points fewer than its average.
Sam Ehlinger, typically the Longhorns’ offensive star, completed just 15 of 31 passes for 184 yards, but he connected with Brennan Eagles for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter and with Jake Smith for a 33-yard TD in the third. Freshman Bijan Robinson rushed for 113 yards on 12 carries for Texas.
Texas had a sizeable edge in first-half yardage – 210-137 – but left the field with only a 10-7 lead.
Doege completed 35 of 50 for 317 yards for West Virginia (4-3, 3-3) but failed to throw a touchdown. Texas limited West Virginia running back Leddie Brown to 47 yards, 69 fewer than his average, on 15 carries. He scored the Mountaineers’ only touchdown on a 12-yard run in the first quarter.
In addition to thwarting West Virginia on fourth down in the final period, Texas made three third-down stops in the third quarter. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown had a sack and forced a fumble on two of those plays.
Texas has a week off before facing Kansas in Lawrence on Nov. 21.