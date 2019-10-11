Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the few people who won’t make a big deal about today’s showdown with Texas.
This whole big game business is nothing new to Hurts. As Alabama’s quarterback, he played in three national championship games and the annual Iron Bowl against Auburn. The graduate transfer sees today’s opponent as simply the next one.
“It’s all external factors,” he said. “Nobody’s going to change the way I think about something, what I tell my teammates or how we’re going to approach it. We’re going to continue to approach it by trying to go 1-0 every week.”
Everyone else is fired up over a game that will affect the Big 12 and College Football Playoff races. The sixth-ranked Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and 11th-ranked Longhorns (4-1, 2-0) probably can’t afford a loss in Dallas if they want a shot at a national title.
Even without all the added stakes, this is a game that always gets circled on the calendar.
The game also will likely affect the Heisman Trophy race since Hurts is among the likely contenders and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger could push his way into the conversation.
Texas won last year’s regular-season matchup, but Oklahoma won the rematch in the Big 12 championship game.
Longhorns left tackle Sam Cosmi said Texas has unfinished business with the Sooners. And though Oklahoma enters the game ranked No. 1 nationally in total offense and No. 2 in scoring offense, the Longhorns believe they have the answers.
“They have a really explosive offense and are a really good team overall. I won’t take that away from them,” Cosmi said. “But I don’t think they’ve played anyone like us.”
Hurts leads all quarterbacks nationally with 99.8 yards rushing per game. Texas defensive back B.J. Foster said keys to stopping Oklahoma include forcing Hurts to throw — and getting a lick on him when he tries to run.
Oklahoma averages 288.4 yards rushing per game, while Texas allows just 116.8.
Ehlinger has had issues with both of Oklahoma’s past two quarterbacks, Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. He said he has nothing but admiration for Hurts.
“Following his story and understanding what he’s persevered through, unbelievable respect for him and what he’s been able to do at the college level. I’m extremely excited to get out there and compete against him because he’s such a respectable guy.”