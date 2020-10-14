Texas voters are still concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in their communities, but not as worried as they were in April, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
In the latest survey, 40% said they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about the spread of infections; 30% said they were “not very” or “not at all” concerned. In April, 54% were extremely or very concerned, while 17% were unconcerned.
Their concerns about “you or someone you know” getting infected are similar: 44% are extremely or somewhat concerned, while 32% say they’re not very or not at all concerned. As with some other questions about the pandemic, concerns are higher in populations that have been hit harder by COVID-19. Among white voters, 37% are extremely or very concerned about themselves or people they know being infected. Among Black voters, 53% have high concern, and among Hispanic voters, 57% have that level of worry.
The vast majority of Texas voters believe the coronavirus is serious, but Democrats are much more likely than Republicans to consider it “a significant crisis.”
Among all voters, 53% consider the pandemic “a significant crisis,” but that majority is driven by the 87% of Democrats who classify it that way. Among Republicans, only 24% consider it a crisis, while 47% chose “it’s a serious problem, but not a crisis” to characterize their view. More than one in four Republicans — 27% — said COVID-19 is either “a minor problem” or “not a problem.” Only 3% of Democrats share that view.
Groups that have been more likely to suffer from COVID-19 were more likely to see it as a crisis. Among Black voters, 75% classify it that way; among Hispanic voters, 65% do. Among white voters, 44% call the coronavirus a significant crisis.
Rating responses to the pandemic
Voters have soured a bit on institutional responses to the pandemic. Overall, approval of the federal government response dropped 10 points, from 49% in April, at the beginning of the official response, to 39% in the current survey. Assessments of the state response dropped 12 points. And voter views of local government responses dropped 13 points from April to October. Even so, 51% of voters approve of the response from local government, compared with 45% approval of state government responses and 39% approval of the federal government response.
“What you’re finding is people expressing less concern about contracting the virus, reemerging into society more, but also not necessarily rating the job that anyone is doing any better or even rating our overall attempts to contain the virus particularly well,” said Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
“It’s very peculiar where we are,” he said. “You’re seeing people engage as if we’re doing a good job containing the virus, but nobody seems to think that we’re doing a good job containing the virus.”
Republican voters were more approving of government responses to the coronavirus: 71% approve of the state response, 65% approve the federal response, and 59% approve of local responses. Among Democrats, 46% approve of local, 19% of state and 15% of federal responses to the pandemic.
Those sentiments are echoed in voters’ assessment of efforts to deal with the coronavirus in the U.S. and Texas. Overall, 45% say things are going “very” or “somewhat” well in the U.S., down from 56% who thought so in April. Republicans are much more sanguine; 71% say things are going well. Only 19% of Democrats share that opinion.
The state numbers are similar. Overall, 51% say state efforts are going well, including 77% of Republicans and 24% of Democrats. In April, 66% of Texas registered voters thought the state efforts were going well.
“Republicans and Democrats are living through this experience in very different ways,” Blank said. “This result really illustrates that they started from very similar positions. At this point, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican not only describes your political views, but also your response to the pandemic.”
Health care professionals continue to enjoy widespread public support, with 71% saying they approve of the job those folks are doing, down from 83% in April. Most of that drop in support came from the Republican side of the ledger, where approval is now 64%, compared with 84% in April. Among Democrats, 83% approve of how health care professionals are handling COVID-19; 85% approved in April.
Only 26% of Texas voters approve of the way the news media has handled the pandemic, down from 34% in April. Among Republicans, only 10% approve; among Democrats, 47% approve.